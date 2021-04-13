finishing-touch-flawless-womens-painless-hair-remover-tout
My Peach Fuzz Is No Match for This Completely Painless $18 Hair Removal Tool
If I can’t convince you, maybe the 47,000 five-star Amazon ratings can.
I used to spend more time at my waxing salon than I care to admit. I'd show up every two to three weeks, like clockwork, to get the pesky peach fuzz on my upper lip removed and have my eyebrows waxed into shape. Not only was this time-consuming and expensive, but it was also pretty painful, leaving my skin raw and red after each visit. But when a friend introduced me to the Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover, I was finally able to break up with my waxer for good (sorry, Heather).
At first glance, you might mistake the tiny device for a tube of lipstick, which is kind of the point. Its compact size means you can carry it with you wherever you go, should you need a quick touch-up—it's even safe to use while you're wearing makeup. The battery-powered device opens to reveal a round, single-head razor that lightly spins to whisk away hair with zero pain. It's so quiet that it sounds like the razor is just vibrating lightly on your face, and it almost feels like a gentle massage.
Buy It: $17.66 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
After years of waxing my skin raw, the pain-free element made this hair remover an instant holy grail product for me. The razor is so gentle, you can even hold your finger up to it and feel it tickle your skin without the risk of nicks or cuts. I also love that I don't need to wait for my hair to grow out completely to remove it. The tool removes stubble of all lengths and is safe enough to use daily. I've even found my hair has grown in softer and lighter since I quit waxing, meaning I need to remove it even less.
While I mostly use the hair remover for my upper lip, it's also proven helpful for touching up my jawline and between my eyebrows (I wouldn't recommend trying to completely shape your eyebrows with this device, though—a tweezer would give best results). The round shape easily contours and glides across my face so I can remove fuzz from my chin, cheek, and more in one swoop. It also has a light that automatically turns on when the razor is in use, which makes it easier to see my skin so I can target pesky stray hairs and razor them off cleanly.
My bi-weekly waxing appointments used to cost me up to $50 a month, but this $20 razor (P.S: grab it now while it's on sale for $18) has lasted me over a year—and it's still using the same AA battery I put in it before my first use. More than 47,000 Amazon shoppers gave the discreet tube a five-star rating, so clearly I'm not the only one who considers it a "miracle" product.
One shopper writes: "This product is truly a life changer for me. I've tried so many different things to deal with the hair on my face but nothing has worked like the finishing touch! Normally I use a straight razor to shave my face but it would leave razor burn and took forever to do. With the Finishing Touch my face feels so soft and only took about 2 minutes! I would definitely recommend this product to anyone!"
Another says: "I would give this TEN STARS if I could!!! I am absolutely astonished at how effective this hair remover is. I spent almost $100 on a hair removal machine that works the same as this much cheaper item. My skin is wonderfully soft after the hair is removed."
If you're looking for a non-invasive, pain-free, and easy way to remove facial hair, I highly suggest the Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover that's just $18 on Amazon.