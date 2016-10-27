17 Fall Nail Polish Colors That Are Seriously Fantastic
When the leaves start changing colors and the pumpkin spice lattes start flowing, we get excited for more than a few fall things. A new Starbucks order? Yes. Breaking out our sweaters when it’s still too hot? Yes. A fresh fall nail color? Definitely.
It’s time to ditch your summer manicure in favor of one of these new fall nail polish colors to try in 2020. Trade in last year’s army green for mossy green or deep teal, and ditch the classic black and taupe for gunmetal gray or midnight mahogany. If you’re feeling super bold, try one of this year’s more adventurous trends like celestial lavender or smoky bronze. (It’ll surely pop on your darkened-up fall wardrobe.)
Grab your shade of choice and don your dreamiest autumn manicure yet with these 17 trendy nail colors for fall.
Pumpkin Spice
Finally—something that perfectly captures our love for pumpkin spice season. This new shade from OPI's fall collection is basically like a slice of pumpkin pie.
SHOP IT: OPI 'Have Your Panettone and Eat it Too,' $10.50, ulta.com
Moody Rose
Sweater weather calls for a cozy update to pink, and this robust rose color is warm-toned and dark enough to match all of your autumn activities.
SHOP IT: Olive & June 'LD,' $8, oliveandjune.com
Velvety Teal
We're thinking sumptuous teal might be the ultimate fall color for 2020. Vibrant and rich in color, it feels more posh than eating caviar on toast. (Not that we'd ever do that sort of thing down here. But sounds posh, no?)
SHOP IT: Sally Hansen 'Jealous Boyfriend,' $11, cvs.com
Toffee Taupe
Like one of those cool-girl utility jackets, but way easier to wear. This retro-inspired trend is a fresh neutral to try on your digits. From warm toffee to greyish taupe, go with the shade that feels like you.
SHOP IT: Smith & Cult 'Doe My Dear,' $18, amazon.com
Blood Red
Like a way more full-bodied version of cherry red that's perfect for the changing of seasons, this new Essie shade is for those who love a classic red nail all year long.
SHOP IT: Essie 'Adrenaline Brush,' $9, amazon.com
Mossy Green
While army green was all the rage last year, now we're getting our green fix from its more muted cousin, mossy green, that's featured in Olive & June's fall 2020 collection.
SHOP IT: Olive & June 'WFK,' $8, oliveandjune.com
Plum Purple
This smokier shade of purple is just the muted touch of color that makes a neutralish manicure work without feeling boring.
SHOP IT: Dior '9 A.M.,' $28, macys.com
Smoky Bronze
Gatsby called, and you're officially invited to his party. One caveat, though: You need to be wearing this smoky, vintage golden brown.
SHOP IT: Essie 'Cargo Cameo,' $9.99, amazon.com
Midnight Mahogany
Wine red? Child's play. Meet a vampier red called "midnight mahogany."
SHOP IT: Essie 'Good Knight,' $8.99, amazon.com
Celestial Lavender
With just a hint of subtle shimmer, this pale lavender color from OPI's fall 2020 collection captures the shade of a cool autumn morning on the coast, and that's just about where we'd like to be.
SHOP IT: OPI 'Addio Bad Nails, Ciao Great Nails,' $10.50; ulta.com
Dark Indigo
If navy was the blue of choice last year, dark indigo is the new moody blue on the menu. It feels like midnight in a bottle.
SHOP IT: Deborah Lippman 'Fight the Power,' $20, sephora.com
Dusty Rose
Kick that bubblegum pink to the curb. It's time to tone it down with what we like to call "grandma pink." It's a dusty rose that goes from season to season (and...decade to decade).
SHOP IT: Sally Hansen 'Blushed Petal,' $7.50, target.com
Brick Red
While everyone else is going deep red, go liquid metal. We're seeing brick red on the horizon for all the beauty looks this fall, and this nail color hits the fiery mark.
SHOP IT: Zoya 'Ember,' $10, amazon.com
Cherry Wine
Sitting pretty on the spectrum somewhere between lavender and vampy plum, this vibrant black cherry purple is just noticeable enough.
SHOP IT: JINsoon 'Heroine,' $18, amazon.com
Frosty White
Have you been on the Funny Bunny train all summer? Let's switch the track. Just a single, barely-there coat of frosty, metallic white gives the perfect amount of subtle glow. Bonus: It works as a winter white, too.
SHOP IT: Revlon 'Pure Pearl,' $6.50, cvs.com
Gunmetal Gray
As much as we love a classic black nail, we'd rather save it for the dreary winter months. A blackened, burnished silver sounds a little more rock 'n' roll anyway, right?
SHOP IT: Zoya 'Tris,' $10, amazon.com
Poppy Red
When they go dark, we go bright. It's just the pop of color to kick off the autumn season—or to rock at the family Thanksgiving dinner. You know, whatever the occasion.
SHOP IT: Smith & Cult 'Kundalini Hustle,' $18, dermstore.com