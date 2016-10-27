17 Fall Nail Polish Colors That Are Seriously Fantastic

By Southern Living Editors
Updated August 20, 2020
Essie

When the leaves start changing colors and the pumpkin spice lattes start flowing, we get excited for more than a few fall things. A new Starbucks order? Yes. Breaking out our sweaters when it’s still too hot? Yes. A fresh fall nail color? Definitely.  

It’s time to ditch your summer manicure in favor of one of these new fall nail polish colors to try in 2020. Trade in last year’s army green for mossy green or deep teal, and ditch the classic black and taupe for gunmetal gray or midnight mahogany. If you’re feeling super bold, try one of this year’s more adventurous trends like celestial lavender or smoky bronze. (It’ll surely pop on your darkened-up fall wardrobe.)

Grab your shade of choice and don your dreamiest autumn manicure yet with these 17 trendy nail colors for fall.

1 of 17

Pumpkin Spice

OPI

Finally—something that perfectly captures our love for pumpkin spice season. This new shade from OPI's fall collection is basically like a slice of pumpkin pie. 

SHOP IT: OPI 'Have Your Panettone and Eat it Too,' $10.50, ulta.com

2 of 17

Moody Rose

Olive & June

Sweater weather calls for a cozy update to pink, and this robust rose color is warm-toned and dark enough to match all of your autumn activities. 

SHOP IT: Olive & June 'LD,' $8, oliveandjune.com

3 of 17

Velvety Teal

Sally Hansen

We're thinking sumptuous teal might be the ultimate fall color for 2020. Vibrant and rich in color, it feels more posh than eating caviar on toast. (Not that we'd ever do that sort of thing down here. But sounds posh, no?)

SHOP IT: Sally Hansen 'Jealous Boyfriend,' $11, cvs.com

4 of 17

Toffee Taupe

Smith & Cult

Like one of those cool-girl utility jackets, but way easier to wear. This retro-inspired trend is a fresh neutral to try on your digits. From warm toffee to greyish taupe, go with the shade that feels like you.

SHOP IT: Smith & Cult 'Doe My Dear,' $18, amazon.com

5 of 17

Blood Red

Essie

Like a way more full-bodied version of cherry red that's perfect for the changing of seasons, this new Essie shade is for those who love a classic red nail all year long. 

SHOP IT: Essie 'Adrenaline Brush,' $9, amazon.com

6 of 17

Mossy Green

Olive & June

While army green was all the rage last year, now we're getting our green fix from its more muted cousin, mossy green, that's featured in Olive & June's fall 2020 collection.

SHOP IT: Olive & June 'WFK,' $8, oliveandjune.com

7 of 17

Plum Purple

Dior

This smokier shade of purple is just the muted touch of color that makes a neutralish manicure work without feeling boring. 

SHOP IT: Dior '9 A.M.,' $28, macys.com

8 of 17

Smoky Bronze

Essie

Gatsby called, and you're officially invited to his party. One caveat, though: You need to be wearing this smoky, vintage golden brown. 

SHOP IT: Essie 'Cargo Cameo,' $9.99, amazon.com

9 of 17

Midnight Mahogany

Essie

Wine red? Child's play. Meet a vampier red called "midnight mahogany." 

SHOP IT: Essie 'Good Knight,' $8.99, amazon.com

10 of 17

Celestial Lavender

OPI

With just a hint of subtle shimmer, this pale lavender color from OPI's fall 2020 collection captures the shade of a cool autumn morning on the coast, and that's just about where we'd like to be. 

SHOP IT: OPI 'Addio Bad Nails, Ciao Great Nails,' $10.50; ulta.com

11 of 17

Dark Indigo

Deborah Lippmann

If navy was the blue of choice last year, dark indigo is the new moody blue on the menu. It feels like midnight in a bottle.

SHOP IT: Deborah Lippman 'Fight the Power,' $20, sephora.com

12 of 17

Dusty Rose

Sally Hansen

Kick that bubblegum pink to the curb. It's time to tone it down with what we like to call "grandma pink." It's a dusty rose that goes from season to season (and...decade to decade). 

SHOP IT: Sally Hansen 'Blushed Petal,' $7.50, target.com

13 of 17

Brick Red

While everyone else is going deep red, go liquid metal. We're seeing brick red on the horizon for all the beauty looks this fall, and this nail color hits the fiery mark. 

SHOP IT: Zoya 'Ember,' $10, amazon.com

14 of 17

Cherry Wine

JINsoon

Sitting pretty on the spectrum somewhere between lavender and vampy plum, this vibrant black cherry purple is just noticeable enough. 

SHOP IT: JINsoon 'Heroine,' $18, amazon.com

15 of 17

Frosty White

Revlon

Have you been on the Funny Bunny train all summer? Let's switch the track. Just a single, barely-there coat of frosty, metallic white gives the perfect amount of subtle glow. Bonus: It works as a winter white, too. 

SHOP IT: Revlon 'Pure Pearl,' $6.50, cvs.com

16 of 17

Gunmetal Gray

Zoya

As much as we love a classic black nail, we'd rather save it for the dreary winter months. A blackened, burnished silver sounds a little more rock 'n' roll anyway, right? 

SHOP IT: Zoya 'Tris,' $10, amazon.com

17 of 17

Poppy Red

Smith & Cult

When they go dark, we go bright. It's just the pop of color to kick off the autumn season—or to rock at the family Thanksgiving dinner. You know, whatever the occasion. 

SHOP IT: Smith & Cult 'Kundalini Hustle,' $18, dermstore.com

