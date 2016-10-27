17 Fall Nail Polish Colors That Are Seriously Fantastic

When the leaves start changing colors and the pumpkin spice lattes start flowing, we get excited for more than a few fall things. A new Starbucks order? Yes. Breaking out our sweaters when it’s still too hot? Yes. A fresh fall nail color? Definitely.

It’s time to ditch your summer manicure in favor of one of these new fall nail polish colors to try in 2020. Trade in last year’s army green for mossy green or deep teal, and ditch the classic black and taupe for gunmetal gray or midnight mahogany. If you’re feeling super bold, try one of this year’s more adventurous trends like celestial lavender or smoky bronze. (It’ll surely pop on your darkened-up fall wardrobe.)

Grab your shade of choice and don your dreamiest autumn manicure yet with these 17 trendy nail colors for fall.