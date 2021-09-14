12 Trending Fall Nail Polish Colors You Can Buy on Amazon for Less Than $12

Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Vegan Nail Polish in Millennium Momentum

The most annoying part about giving yourself a manicure is waiting for your nails to dry—but this neutral nail polish by Essie dries in under one minute. It doesn't even need a base coat or top coat! Plus, the cream shade is a perfect transition from summer to fall, Park says. "This is a very soft neutral nude color that is just so classic," she says. "If your summer staple colors were pastel or white, it would be a great transition color."