12 Trending Fall Nail Polish Colors You Can Buy on Amazon for Less Than $12
Fall is nearly here—and that means it's time for pumpkin spice everything. This goes for nail polish colors, too. "As we enter into the fall season, we can easily see a lot of darker shades and some of the fall staple colors, like pumpkin spice, all over social media and in our everyday fashion," says Hemi Park, LeChat Nails educator.
"I personally recommend going bold with seasonal colors, because it can be more budget-friendly to invest in a bottle of nail color than other fashion items," Park says. Black and burgundy shades are fall classics, but Park says to elevate them with trying out a deep navy, dark green, or rich teal. "This year we're also seeing more teal colored glitters and chromes, as well as deep purples for Halloween," she adds.
And while pastels have traditionally been reserved for spring and summer, Park notes delicate and lighter-textured pastels are appearing on fall styles this year. "You can also mix and match soft pastel palettes with a medium gray color for a more sophisticated look," she says.
While you stock up on boots, sweaters, and coats, be sure to grab a few of these beautiful shades from Amazon to get your nails ready for the season. Not only are they trendy shades, but the formulas also have rave reviews from Amazon shoppers—and prices start at less than $6.
Essie Expressie Quick-Dry Vegan Nail Polish in Millennium Momentum
The most annoying part about giving yourself a manicure is waiting for your nails to dry—but this neutral nail polish by Essie dries in under one minute. It doesn't even need a base coat or top coat! Plus, the cream shade is a perfect transition from summer to fall, Park says. "This is a very soft neutral nude color that is just so classic," she says. "If your summer staple colors were pastel or white, it would be a great transition color."
OPI Nail Lacquer in Malaga Wine
"Vampy red is classic for any occasion, but for fall season, go with full coats of this vampy red with a super shiny top coat," Park suggests. OPI's Malaga Wine is the shade she's talking about, and Amazon shoppers have been raving about it, rating it 4.8 stars. One customer said she can go weeks without getting a pedicure, and this polish "never chips and stays shiny from the first day until I remove it."
OPI Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark
Another customer favorite, OPI's Lincoln Park After Dark has over 12,000 five-star ratings on Amazon thanks to its "perfect" and "long-lasting" color. "Almost black-like deep burgundy is one of my favorite colors for fall," Park says. "It complements any shape and length of nails, and goes with casual or dress up occasions."
Essie Nail Polish, Cream Finish In Plane View
Feel just like royalty with this deep teal by Essie. "This medium dark teal is absolutely chic and would complement warm, fall closet items that we need to start wearing," Park says. It comes with an easy-glide brush for easy application, and Amazon shoppers say "the polish went on very smooth and was opaque in two coats."
OPI Nail Lacquer in You Don't Know Jacques!
"When I see taupe color, I know fall is coming," Park says about this trendy fall polish. Smooth like chocolate, this OPI shade of brown is infused with non-chip technology that lasts for up to seven days. "It went on very easily, and I was able to do two and three coats without it looking too thick," one Amazon shopper said. "It also dried faster than I expected."
Revlon Chip-Resistant Nail Enamel in Sophisticated
Formulated without chemicals like formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, formaldehyde resin, and camphor, Revlon's light gray is a fun option for fall that provides long-lasting color. It has a little shimmer, which Park says is a trendy option for fall. "Give it a little twist with a matte top coat to turn this shimmery gray into a warm fuzzy textured look on your fingertips," she suggests.
Beetles Gel Nail Polish in A6-Blue
"Pastels aren't just for spring," Park says. "A cool-hued light blue, like this one, is dominating fall fashion staples like sweaters and dresses." This trendy, creamy blue gel by Beetles is non-toxic, has just nine ingredients, and provides high gloss shine, according to Amazon shoppers.
Ella+Mila Nail Polish in Sunset Escape
It's vegan, cruelty-free, and made without harsh chemicals, but this polish by Ella+Mila doesn't compromise on quality or payoff. Burnt orange is definitely the color for fall, Park says. And Amazon shoppers love this polish: "This color was gorgeous and bright. It stayed on better than any other nail polish I have ever tried," one customer wrote in a review.
OPI Nail Lacquer in You've Got That Glas Glow
Smoky lilac is all the rave this fall, Park says, especially as we transition out of summer. "Mauvy nude is a great transitional color for when you cut back on nail length following summer," she says. OPI's You've Got The Glow provides a chic glossy finish and offers up to seven days of wear without chipping. One Amazon shopper called the delicate hue a "nice pale pink, subtle color that goes with everything."
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Game of Chromes
Be bold with Sally Hansen's Game of Chromes this fall. This bronze chrome hue captures the warm tones of autumn and tops it off with a metallic glaze for fun. The long-lasting gel polish is chip-resistant for up to eight days of shine, and it's received over 9,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.
LeChat Dare to Wear Nail Polish in Bittersweet
"My absolute favorite fall color would be this mauve burgundy shade," Park says. "It's easy to mix and match with any fall shades like orange, burgundy or even red, but is also great by itself since it's a medium-dark hue." Amazon shoppers say that not only is the color beautiful, but the "application of the polish is easier, it dries faster, and lasts longer than most brands."
LeChat Dare to Wear Metallux Nail Polish in Hypnotic
The end of October won't be able to come soon enough once you get this metallic polish by LeChat. "This color-shifting duo chrome polish goes from teal to a deep purple metallic shade," Park says. "It will complete your witchy vibe for the Halloween mood while being totally aligned with current color trends."