10 Fall Lipsticks From Amazon That Cost Less Than $10

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick in Goal Digger

Don't be fooled into thinking this is a dark brown—it's actually a rich, deep plum. For only $6, this drugstore lipstick is regally elegant. The matte lipstick is creamy, not dry like other mattes, so you know your lips will stay glossy all season long. And with over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, you have the wisdom of the crowds behind you. "This is the greatest lip color I've ever had," one customer wrote. "It goes on smoothly and sets as matte. It lasts for hours and never smudges."