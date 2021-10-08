10 Fall Lipsticks From Amazon That Cost Less Than $10
It's always fun to lean into the coziness of fall with knitted sweaters in warm hues, comfy boots and booties, and cozy jackets and coats. You can also get creative with your beauty routine by switching up your lipsticks for fall. Even if you think you have your lipstick collection locked down, we can assure you that there's a fall lipstick on Amazon you'll be tempted to add to your cart.
When it comes to fall lip colors, you can pick shades that mimic the change of seasons—think deep browns, burnt oranges, wine red, and more. Plus, even though people tend to think that fall is time to stick to darker color palettes, feel free to keep it soft with neutrals like almond rose and delicate pink. To get you started, we picked out a handful of popular autumn shades and listed them below. We looked at reviews from Amazon shoppers, who are raving about their beautiful hues, long-lasting wear, and amazing quality.
Read on for 10 fall lipstick shades you can buy on Amazon right now—none of them cost more than $10, and most are even on sale. Wear them for Thanksgiving dinner, trick-or-treating, or your next trip to the pumpkin patch.
NYX Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick in Goal Digger
Don't be fooled into thinking this is a dark brown—it's actually a rich, deep plum. For only $6, this drugstore lipstick is regally elegant. The matte lipstick is creamy, not dry like other mattes, so you know your lips will stay glossy all season long. And with over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, you have the wisdom of the crowds behind you. "This is the greatest lip color I've ever had," one customer wrote. "It goes on smoothly and sets as matte. It lasts for hours and never smudges."
L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche in Cinnamon Toast
The gold tube alone makes this lipstick a makeup bag standout, but just wait until you twist up the lipstick itself. Not only will this deep brownish red complement the leaves on the trees, but it's also enriched with vitamin E, omega 3, and argan oil to provide long-lasting hydration. Amazon shoppers were "surprised at how smooth this is" and call it the "perfect nude." As a bonus, it's on sale for 35 percent off right now.
Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick in 013 Hot Chocolate
There's nothing like a steaming cup of hot chocolate when it's chilly, and you can bring that warm, cozy energy to your lips in a whole different way with Revlon's Hot Chocolate lipstick. It's just such a good brown—plus, it's enriched with moisturizing ingredients like agave, moringa oil, and cupuacu butter. "The texture of this lipstick is out of this world," wrote an Amazon shopper, who also called it beautiful and smooth.
Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in 565 Almond Rose
Some may be turned off by pinks in the fall, but Maybelline's Almond Rose seems to nail the color. It's sweet, but not too sweet because it's toned down with elements of almond brown. 16,000 Amazon shoppers have left a five-star rating, and one even called it the "best matte I've ever owned." Maybelline claims that this color will last you 24 hours—imagine not having to reapply for that long!
L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in Watermelon Plump
Give this sweet summer fruit a fall makeover with L'Oréal's lipstick. It's vibrant, shiny, and oh so elegant—basically, this bright lip color is a statement in itself. And at just $5 (it's on sale right now!), the trusted brand's tube is practically a steal. Amazon customers love it, too; they even say it creates the plumping effect its name suggests, leaving you with luscious lips and a smile that's hard to forget.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Abstract Orange
Like your pumpkin spice latte, the color has "fall" written all over it. Orange is hard to pull off, but this toned-down burnt orange would look good on many skin tones. Plus, you can keep the rest of your makeup light. It's enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil for long-lasting hydration, and Amazon shoppers say it "quickly became a forever favorite." And for just $6, this drugstore lipstick is quite literally a steal.
Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick in Nude Lust
If statement colors aren't your thing, consider this delicate nude lipstick by Maybelline. It's subtle enough to complete your makeup look but won't take away from your fall outfit. Plus, it's long-lasting and formulated with hydrating shea butter for a smooth finish. You can save 28 percent on this fall lipstick if you buy it right now, so it can be yours for under $6.
wet n wild Mega Last High-Shine Lip Color in Fire-Fighting
Go bold with this flirty magenta shade from the affordable drugstore brand. With murumuru butter, mango butter, and sunflower seed oil, the formula keeps your lips hydrated for hours while providing shine that lasts. Amazon shoppers are impressed with the color. "When it first arrived I was worried it would be too dark, but it looks really pretty and is very moisturizing," one customer wrote in a review. "It's so comfortable on and adds just enough color without looking or feeling as though you have on a heavy lipstick!"
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Berry Pearl, Iced Amethyst
Add a touch of sparkle to your fall makeup look with this shiny berry-colored lipstick by Revlon. Avocado and vitamin E oil will keep your lips looking plump, and Amazon shoppers say you can play around with the application of this versatile shade. "Apply it lightly to look like a berry stain, or go bold with more layers," a customer said. And good news! This trendy autumn shade is currently on sale for 38 percent off.
L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick in Blake's Red
Everyone needs a wine red for the cooler months, whether you're painting the color on your nails or applying it to your lips. This Blake's Red by L'Oréal Paris (named for actress and one-time brand ambassador Blake Lively) perfects the deep red color for fall. It dries matte, but goes on easily: "It's very creamy and applies so smoothly," one shopper wrote. "And, it lasts a very long time." You can get it on sale right now for just $5.