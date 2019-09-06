Fall Fashion Must-Haves for 2020
Refresh your closet for fall by adding a few staple pieces that you can mix and match all season long. These classic and stylish pieces will create a solid foundation for your fall wardrobe, so you’ll be ready for all the fall festivities and celebrations that are added to your calendar. And another reason we love all of these picks is that they're budget-friendly, and all come in at under $100.
A Utility Jacket: L.L. Bean Classic Utility Jacket
Embrace fall layering by wearing this soft jacket with flannels, dresses, and tanks. You may wear it so much that you'll want to consider buying more than one color.
A Statement Earring: Lulus Keep It Contemporary Gold Earrings
Statement earrings are having a moment, and this gold pair will allow you to keep up with the trend but will still match almost everything in your closet.
A Wide-Brimmed Hat: Lisianthus Women Belt Buckle Fedora Hat
If you're spending time outdoors, top off your fall look with a wide-brimmed hat in a pretty shade. Available in camel, black, gray, olive green, and dark red.
A Classic White Button Down: Madewell Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Shirt
There is no outfit, no day, no what-do-I-wear mood that can’t benefit from a comfortable, crisp white button-down shirt.
A Wear-with-Anything Bootie: Chinese Laundry Davinna Bootie
With a mid-height, chunky heel, you can wear these comfy, stylish booties all day, every day.
A Polished Purse: Lulus Wild Nature Beige Crocodile-Embossed Mini Handbag
Even the most casual jeans-and-sweater fall outfit looks instantly chic with a sleek, compact purse in a gorgeous neutral.
A Light Sweater: Gap Relaxed Rollneck Sweater
Everyone knows that fall in the South doesn’t always feel like fall. A lightweight sweater in a fun color can be paired with a skirt when it’s still warm, jeans at it cools off, or layered with a scarf or vest when it actually gets cold.
A Pair of Comfy But Cute Jeans: Everlane The Super-Straight Jean
You will absolutely live in these soft, affordable jeans all fall long. The outfit possibilities are endless.
A Dress Up-or-Down Blouse: Shabby Chic Maya Mini Check Print Blouson
This delicate rose top can be worn with casual jeans and sneakers or a nice skirt or slacks, so you’ll quickly get your money’s worth on this pretty piece.
An Actually Stylish Sweatshirt: Athleta Purana Wrap Sweatshirt
Comfort is key when working from home or running around town getting things done, but it doesn’t have to look like your worn-in college sweatshirt. This so-soft wrap sweatshirt comes in six beautiful colors for fall.
A Fun Scarf: Madewell Jungle Cat Scarf
A little leopard print never hurt nobody! We love the vibrant but subdued fall colors in this scarf.
A Pair of Joggers to Wear Everywhere: ALWAYS Women’s Solid Jogger Pants
Whether you’re working from home, on a walk, running errands, or grabbing lunch, these comfy but stylish joggers fit the bill. You’ll want to order them in every color (and trust us, there are plenty of color options).