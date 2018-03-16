The Best Eyeliner Technique for Your Eye Shape

A little eyeliner goes a long way, making it one of our ultimate beauty tools. It can define and enhance your pretty peepers, and it can add a touch of flair or drama to any look. The pop of pigment is a fun, yet—at times—daunting accessory. If you get it right, it takes your look to new heights; if you make a wrong move, it jeopardizes the whole process. Just as we learned to tailor our haircuts to our face shape, we've learned the importance of tailoring our eyeliner technique to our eye shape. Pencil, liquid, or gel—none of it matters if you aren't using it to your advantage. Paying heed to your eye shape will make the time spent applying eyeliner more than worth it. Because though no serious life-altering repercussions will plague you as a result of botched eyeliner, you will be doing yourself a small disservice. We want every lady to feel and look her absolute best, and if some stunning flicks and swipes of eyeliner will help get her there, then let's get to it. With insight from the ultra-talented makeup professionals at MAC Cosmetics, we got the no-nonsense scoop. These are the best eyeliner techniques for different eye shapes.