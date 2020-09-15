I Tried the Exercise Dress Everyone Is Talking About, and Now It's The Only Thing I Want to Wear

Does anyone else buy new gym clothes only as motivation to work out? Hello? Nobody? Not even you in the back? Well that’s how I stumbled upon the best thing about 2020 (not saying much, I know). It was a Hail Mary attempt to muster up the inspiration to get active. And to my utter amazement, it worked. The Exercise Dress has done the undoable. I look forward to my daily workouts. I’ve become one of those people.

The Exercise Dress is flattering, sporty and designed to be lightweight. It makes me feel strong. Available in a broad selection of colors and patterns, the breathable material is stylish and practical. But even with all the 5-star reviews and 15% off the first order, I have to admit the price tag gave me pause. It’s $100, which seems quite expensive until you realize the dress is a shirt, sports bra, and pair of shorts all in one. It’s so refreshing to wake up and throw on a dress instead of putting together an outfit—especially for those early morning workouts. The full-body liner keeps me cool and covered. And it has pockets! Perfect for a jog, my phone slides into the pocket and just like that I’m hands free.

Seriously what did I wear before this dress? I can confidentially go from yoga, hiking, or cross-fit straight to the grocery store or post office. I love that it’s flattering on all body types and extremely durable. I doubt I’ll ever put on another pair of leggings.