These Estée Lauder Beauty Products Are 40 Percent Off at Nordstrom Right Now
There are a few reasons that shoppers come back to classic beauty products: They are sentimental and reliable. One classic brand that has stood the test of time: Estée Lauder skincare. The timeless beauty products have been passed down from generation to generation, and now select skincare is on sale for 40 percent off at Nordstrom.
First up is the Perfectionist Pro Instant Resurfacing Peel, an at-home peel that's full of AHAs and BHAs that won't irritate the skin. The AHAs are cushioned with a brand-specific blend of hyaluronic acid that helps to stave off any redness from the peel. The BHAs penetrate deep into the skin to remove excess oil and dead skin cells. This potent blend accelerates skin cell turnover, which leads to a glowing and smooth complexion-with a reduction in texture and dullness of the skin.
Shoppers say that the Perfectionist Pro Instant Resurfacing Peel is "comparable to a high end facial," and gives spa-quality results.
One reviewer even calls the peel a "twice a week miracle," praising the results. "I love this Estée Lauder product. I have sensitive skin and have no problems using this product. It leaves skin smooth, soft, and radiant."
Estée Lauder's Perfectly Clean Triple-Action Cleanser is also 40 percent off right now at Nordstrom. The multi-tasking formula melts your makeup off (yes, even waterproof) and washes away impurities from the skin without leaving residue behind.
Shoppers say the cleanser is one of the best 3-in-1 products around. "This is the best cleanser I have ever used," one wrote. "It smells amazing and removes every trace of makeup, while leaving skin moisturized and comfortable."
While you're at it, snag the Double Wear Long-Wear Makeup Remover Wipes from Estée Lauder, too. The luxurious wipes come in a resealable package that keeps them moisturized with the hydrating and conditioning formula. The soft wipes quickly remove long-wear makeup and waterproof mascara.
BUY IT: $13.80 (orig. $23.00); nordstrom.com
Reviewers can't get over how effective the wipes are, noting the "amazing job" the wipes do by removing makeup and leaving no traces of it behind.
Another shopper says that it's "great for removing double wear makeup" and not having to use other products after it: "I love these wipes, which remove every trace of makeup, leaving my skin super clean. It even removes mascara. I will buy it again."
If you need to restock on these Estée Lauder selections, or want to give something a try, head over to Nordstrom to shop the sale. But hurry, the deal won't last forever.