This Gift Set From a Jackie Kennedy-Approved Skincare Brand Is on Sale at Nordstrom
When it comes to beauty icons, Jackie Kennedy is one of the all-time greats. That's why we still turn to her for skincare advice today.
It's no secret that she and other famous faces of the '50s and '60s (hello, Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn) were clients of Dr. Erno Laszlo, whose eponymous skincare brand is still thriving today. That means you can shop some of the same skincare products the former first lady once used, as well as more modern creams and serums from the brand.
While the luxurious beauty products are admittedly expensive, Nordstrom just marked down the price of a limited-edition gift set filled with Erno Laszlo favorites. It usually costs $75, but it's 34 percent off ahead of Black Friday, making this a great time to splurge on yourself or snag the perfect present for a beauty lover on your holiday shopping list. It's even cheaper on Nordstrom than it is on Amazon right now.
BUY IT: $49 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com
For $49, the Break from the Burnout Set comes at a good value. It includes a pore-refining double cleanser, an impurity-busting clay mask, an antioxidant-packed under-eye gel cream, and a multi-tasking eye serum mask. The four products are designed to work together to give skin a reset by cleansing, moisturizing, and reducing the look of dark circles and fine lines around the eyes. And if we're being honest, who among us couldn't use a skin refresh these days?
When purchased separately in full-sized versions, each of the included products cost upwards of $40. So even though this set comes with smaller bottles, it still offers an affordable way to test and enjoy the lineup.
This is just one of more than 24,000 early Black Friday deals going on at Nordstrom right now. Along with beauty products, you can also find clothing and home goods for less in the days leading up to Black Friday. Pay a visit to Nordstrom to pick up Erno Laszlo's Break from the Burnout Set and browse the rest of its impressive deals today.