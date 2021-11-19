This Gift Set From a Jackie Kennedy-Approved Skincare Brand Is on Sale at Nordstrom

For $49, the Break from the Burnout Set comes at a good value. It includes a pore-refining double cleanser, an impurity-busting clay mask, an antioxidant-packed under-eye gel cream, and a multi-tasking eye serum mask. The four products are designed to work together to give skin a reset by cleansing, moisturizing, and reducing the look of dark circles and fine lines around the eyes. And if we're being honest, who among us couldn't use a skin refresh these days?