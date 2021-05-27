I've Tried Several Mascaras and This $6 CoverGirl Find Is Still My Favorite
When we were young, my mom would fill our Christmas stockings with all sorts of trinkets: plastic costume jewelry and small toys and books. These days, the loot is a bit more practical (think shaving cream, razors, and moisturizer) and appreciated all the more. One of her stocking stuffer staples is a tube of mascara—always CoverGirl LashBlast in the shade Black Brown—and it's something I've grown to rely on. I don't remember the last time I needed to buy mascara. That said, as an editor at Southern Living, I've had the opportunity to test all kinds of mascaras for free, both drugstore and high-end brands. But in my experience, none of them hold a candle to CoverGirl LashBlast Clump Crusher mascara.
The two-in-one primer and mascara makes lashes look fuller and longer, and the curved bristles of the brush offer major lift, especially if used in conjunction with an eyelash curler. Tiny bristles at the ends make it easy to cover the hard-to-reach lashes nearest my nose, and true to its name, application of Clump Crusher mascara is light and smooth. The formula is slightly drier than other mascaras I've tried, and I can easily apply two or three coats without my lashes looking spidery and without leaving glops behind. Best of all, it washes off easily and doesn't flake off under my eyes during the day. (BUY IT: $6.19; amazon.com)
I find that it does a better job of lengthening than volumizing, so if you prefer a mascara that goes bigger on volume than length, you may want to try CoverGirl's LashBlast Volume mascara instead. With both mascaras, I prefer the Black Brown shade, as it looks natural for daytime wear and can be layered for a more dramatic evening look, but it also comes in Black and Very Black. Regardless of the shade you choose, though, CoverGirl's LashBlast Clump Crusher is the mascara to beat.
And don't just take my word for it. During a beauty tutorial a couple of years ago, a talented makeup artist we often work with on Southern Living shoots validated my affinity for CoverGirl mascara: Drugstore mascara, she told me, is the way to go. Splurge on a high-end eyeliner or a good foundation instead.
Of course, I'll probably test another mascara or five for Southern Living along the way, but it's going to have to be pretty darn good if it wants to oust my fluorescent green tube of CoverGirl.
