20 Comfy House Dresses Stylish Enough to be Spotted In (Even If You Won't Be)

We never thought the day would come, but it’s here: We’re officially tired of wearing leggings all day every day. Don’t get us wrong, there’s a lot to love about stretchy pants that you can do everything from practice yoga to nap in. But sheltering in place for weeks on end has left us longing for the put-together feeling of picking out a day dress, not to mention the automatic confidence boast that comes with catching a glimpse of yourself in the mirror wearing something flirty and fun.

Thanks to today’s fashion trends, that instant composure doesn’t have to come at the price of your comfort. The soft fabrics of your favorite worn-in t-shirt have joined forces with loosely fitting silhouettes for stylish pieces you can wear while lounging on the front porch, getting things done around the house, or simply enjoying doing nothing at all. Because who says you can’t feel special while binging Netflix or rereading your favorite book? From flowy maxi dresses to relaxed shirt dresses, we’ve pulled a few picks from around the web that are as cozy as activewear but can add a bit more flair to that umpteenth day stuck at home.