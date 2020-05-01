20 Comfy House Dresses Stylish Enough to be Spotted In (Even If You Won't Be)

By Katie Strasberg Rousso
May 01, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
anthropologie.com

We never thought the day would come, but it’s here: We’re officially tired of wearing leggings all day every day. Don’t get us wrong, there’s a lot to love about stretchy pants that you can do everything from practice yoga to nap in. But sheltering in place for weeks on end has left us longing for the put-together feeling of picking out a day dress, not to mention the automatic confidence boast that comes with catching a glimpse of yourself in the mirror wearing something flirty and fun.

Thanks to today’s fashion trends, that instant composure doesn’t have to come at the price of your comfort. The soft fabrics of your favorite worn-in t-shirt have joined forces with loosely fitting silhouettes for stylish pieces you can wear while lounging on the front porch, getting things done around the house, or simply enjoying doing nothing at all. Because who says you can’t feel special while binging Netflix or rereading your favorite book? From flowy maxi dresses to relaxed shirt dresses, we’ve pulled a few picks from around the web that are as cozy as activewear but can add a bit more flair to that umpteenth day stuck at home.

Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Midi Button Strap Dress

zara.com

BUY IT: $49.90, zara.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Aloe Tie-Dye Dress Midi Dress

anthropologie.com

BUY IT: $88, anthropologie.com

3 of 20

Rosemary Maxi Dress

shopbop.com

BUY IT: $198, shopbop.com

Advertisement

4 of 20

Yellow Embroidered Dress

hm.com

BUY IT: $69.99, hm.com

5 of 20

Georgina Tiered Shirtdress

anthropologie.com

BUY IT: $148, anthropologie.com

6 of 20

Colorblock Sleeveless Dress

shopbop.com

BUY IT: $90, shopbop.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Light Denim Lyocell Dress

hm.com

BUY IT: $34.99, hm.com

8 of 20

Striped Pocket Shirtdress

loft.com

BUY IT: $89.50 $69.99, loft.com

9 of 20

Belted Maxi Dress

nordstrom.com

BUY IT: $99 $51.98, nordstrom.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Blue and White Flounced Print Dress

$69.90, zara.com

11 of 20

Corinne Stripped Maxi Dress

BUY IT: $98, marinelayer.com

12 of 20

Tie Sleeve Tiered Swiss Dot Dress

madewell.com

BUY IT: $148 $99.99, madewell.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Striped Drapey Sleeveless Shirtdress

nordstrom.com

BUY IT: $345 $172.50, nordstrom.com

14 of 20

Floral Midi Smock Dress

asos.com

BUY IT: $56, asos.com

15 of 20

Talulah Tiered Midi Dress

anthropologie.com

BUY IT: $178, anthropologie.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Slub Jersey T-shirt Dress

hm.com

BUY IT: $17.99, hm.com

17 of 20

Flowy Chiffon Dress

hm.com

BUY IT: $49.99, hm.com

18 of 20

Tiered Linen Dress

BUY IT: $108, anthropologie.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Smocked Cotton Dress with Statement Sleeves

BUY IT: $49.99, hm.com

20 of 20

Lightweight Midi Shirtdress

BUY IT: $65.95 $39.57, nordstrom.com

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com