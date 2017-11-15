Best Holiday Red Lipsticks
There’s something about a woman with red lipstick on. Even a swipe of red lipstick can make one feel alluring, striking, and confident, and history actually proves it. It’s no secret—Southern women love lipstick, and they’ve tried pretty much every shade of red lipstick. If you’re an experienced red-tone wearer, then every season is appropriate for a bold look. However, if you’re hesitant to try out a red lip, there’s no better time than the holidays. During Christmas, everything is merry and bright, and with a shade of red lipstick, your beauty look can be too. These are the best red lipsticks to try this holiday season, whether you’re in the market for a classic red, a ruby red, or a burgundy. From new-on-the-market reds to timeless hues that have stood the test of time, Christmas is when you'll wear these fabulous shades. When you’re getting dolled up for holiday parties this season, a coat of red is the only finishing touch you'll need. These are the best Christmas red lipstick colors, and this season is the time to try.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bombshell Red
BUY IT: $7.25; amazon.com
Although Revlon reds like Fire and Ice and Love That Red are iconic, one of their newer hews, Bombshell Red, is a red berry shade that reminds us of a holiday dessert.
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Pioneer
BUY IT: $7.98; amazon.com
If you haven’t noticed, liquid matte lipsticks are in right now, and Maybelline’s newest release is getting rave reviews online. We liked Pioneer, which is a dark cherry red, but the collection’s other red, Heroine, is a poppy-like hue if you're looking for something brighter.
L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour in True Red
BUY IT: $5.89; target.com
This shade lives up to its name. True Red is a coral-red that’s a timeless classic, which makes it an ideal red to wear to a holiday party.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Louise
BUY IT: $34; narscosmetics.com
NARS has a few classic reds (their Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl and their original Lipstick in Jungle Red are both iconic), but the latest red title to join the brand’s extremely popular Audacious Lipstick crew, Louise, is a deep crimson that will warm up any look. NARS lipstick is always worth the splurge, and if you’re jumping on the liquid matte trend, try their new Powermatte Lip Pigment—you won’t be disappointed.
Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge in Absolute Rouge
BUY IT: $32; bloomingdales.com
Lancôme’s L’Absolu Rouge line is one of their best sellers for a reason. Unlike many of the in-style matte looks, this is a classic creamy lipstick, and Absolute Rouge is a timeless red. The brand’s more recent lip release was the Matte Shaker High Pigment Lipstick (a spinoff of their top-rated Juicy Shakers), which is perfect if you want to try a light matte look.
NYX Professional Makeup Extra Creamy Round Lipstick in Snow White
BUY IT: $3.59; amazon.com
Disney fans, this iconic red doesn’t need an explanation. Another of NYX’s most popular red shades, a brick-red called Alabama, will be our next try. Even though we’re partial to that shade because of its nod to our Southern home state, it’s gotten great reviews online.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in American Doll
BUY IT: $20; sephora.com
Anastasia Beverly Hills’ liquid lipstick formula has arguably reached cult-product status because of its popularity, and American Doll is described as the brand’s classic red. If you’re looking for a liquid matte lipstick, this is the one to try.
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lip Color in Le Rouge
BUY IT: $37; sephora.com
This splurge-worthy shade is YSL’s most iconic red. You'll be hooked once you feel this silky-smooth formula.
L’Oréal Colour Riche Lipcolour in British Red
BUY IT: $10.99; ulta.com
This bargain pick is our Beauty Editor’s everyday favorite, so you can trust it, too.
Lancôme L’Absolu Lacquer Long-Lasting Liquid Lipstick in Rose Rouge
BUY IT: $26; sephora.com
One Southern Living Editor said this is her latest and greatest beauty purchase ahead of the holiday season. “it is perfect for people who don’t wear lipstick often but want something festive for color,” she said.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Red Velvet
BUY IT: $15; sephora.com
This is a new color from the popular (and affordable!) Sephora liquid lipstick line, and from the early reviews, we have a feeling this classic red will be around for a while.
Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in 999
BUY IT: $38; sephora.com
Ask any makeup artist: This iconic shade is the only red lipstick you’ll ever need.
Maybelline SuperStay Ink Crayon Lipstick in Hustle In Heels
BUY IT: $9.49; target.com
With color that lasts (and lasts…and lasts) and easy application, this lipstick “crayon” is a drugstore win.
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso Shimmer
BUY IT: $22; stilacosmetics.com
Stila’s Stay All Day is often touted as the “holy grail” of liquid lipsticks, and Beso is its mainstay red. Because it’s a fan-favorite shade, Stila came out with a shimmery version of Beso, which couldn’t be more perfect for the holiday season.
Glossier Generation G Sheet Matte Lipstick in Zip
BUY IT: $18; glossier.com
This lipstick is known for providing matte coverage without the drying effects. One swipe will get you a sheer touch of color, but it’s buildable to a true, strong matte with each coat. One reviewer said she finally found her “perfect red” with this shade.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored
BUY IT: $25; sephora.com
Ever since Rihanna released her Fenty Beauty line, beauty gurus of the Internet have sung its praises, and with almost 3,000 five-star reviews on Sephora, you can be confident in adding this one to your cart.
Maybelline Color Sensational Made For All Lipstick in Ruby for Me
BUY IT: $8.49; ulta.com
Ruby red couldn’t be better for the holiday season, and with this price tag, you can grab an extra for your stocking.
Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Cherry Pop
BUY IT: $20; clinique.com
Reviewers rave about this creamy, silky, and hydrating formula from the beauty brand generations of Southern women love.
Revlon Super Lustrous Pearl Lipstick in Cherry Blossom
BUY IT: $7.49; amazon.com
Revlon’s reds are legendary, and this bright berry shade has earned cult-classic status over the years.
NARS Lipstick in Inappropriate Red
BUY IT: $26; narscosmetics.com
We’ll admit it: We’re suckers for fun lipstick names, and this poppy red will make you feel like you’re breaking all the rules—in the best way.
Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse
BUY IT: $24; smashbox.com
Time and time again, this shade is listed as a reviewer favorite online. This liquid lipstick includes nourishing ingredients like jojoba and sunflower oils to keep you hydrated.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Red Carpet Red
BUY IT: $34; charlottetilbury.com
Charlotte Tilbury’s legendary Pillow Talk lipstick shade might get all the attention, but we’re turning to this rich red for the holidays.