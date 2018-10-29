The Best Nail Colors To Wear This Christmas
It’s time to deck the halls and your nails for the merriest season of all. Here, we’ve rounded up festive Christmas nail colors that go far beyond your classic red holiday nails (though we have options for those too!). From a shimmery slate to garland green, this gang of holiday nail colors is here to ring in good tidings and plenty of cheer. Take a look through our most festive Christmas nail polish picks to find the holiday nails you’ve been waiting for all year long.
Rapid Red by Sally Hansen
The holiday season can often be hectic so this quick-drying formula will save the day by allowing you to add a red polish to your nails at the last minute.
Shop It: $4; amazon.com
Darjeeling Darling by Smith & Cult
They’ll be no doubt of your merry level when they spot your Christmas nails decked in garland-inspired green.
Shop It: $18; amazon.com
Glitter All The Way by OPI
This sparkling gold shade will carry you through the holiday season and into the new year.
Shop It: $10.50; amazon.com
Wicked by Butter London
This super shiny lacquer isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s just the show-stopping detail you need to take your holiday cocktail attire to new heights.
Shop It: $18; amazon.com
Obsessed by Olive & June
Here's hoping this brand-new take on classic merlot red is as moody as we're going to get all season long.
Shop It: $8; oliveandjune.com
Alpine Snow by OPI
This full-coverage shade is the perfect winter white for your nails.
Shop It: $9; amazon.com
OMG by Olive & June
This dark indigo from Olive & June's winter 2020 collection is all you need to cure the autumn blues and say hello to winter bliss.
Shop It: $8; oliveandjune.com
Under Wraps by Essie
Inspired by holiday bows, the reflective glitter pearls add a sparkling finish to this pine green polish.
Shop It: $9; amazon.com
Stay Up Slate by Essie
This shimmery number from fan-favorite Essie reminds us of silver jingle bells. Now, isn’t that festive?
Shop It: $9; ulta.com
Ace of Shades by Essie
This deep burgundy shade has a velvet matte finish.
Shop It: $9; amazon.com
Henna Luna by Base Coat
Swap your red Christmas nails for a royal hue that’s sure to flatter. This deep purple is destined to reign the holiday season.
Shop It: $20; basecoatnailsalon.com
Crimson Peony by Flora 1761
This sultry hue gives new meaning to the red Christmas nails you’re used to.
Shop It: $16; flora1761.com
Married To Mauve by CND Vinylux
For a soft and slightly unexpected take on the holiday manicure, consider this smoky mauve.
Shop It: $10.59; target.com
The Message by Smith & Cult
A little bit of shimmer goes a long way with this 8-free crimson polish.
Shop It: $18; amazon.com
Hadley by Zoya
Navy blue is having a moment and this midnight shade will be a welcome addition to any holiday ensemble.
Shop It: $10; amazon.com