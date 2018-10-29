The Best Nail Colors To Wear This Christmas

By Southern Living Editors
October 29, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Amazon

It’s time to deck the halls and your nails for the merriest season of all. Here, we’ve rounded up festive Christmas nail colors that go far beyond your classic red holiday nails (though we have options for those too!). From a shimmery slate to garland green, this gang of holiday nail colors is here to ring in good tidings and plenty of cheer. Take a look through our most festive Christmas nail polish picks to find the holiday nails you’ve been waiting for all year long.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Rapid Red by Sally Hansen

Credit: Amazon

The holiday season can often be hectic so this quick-drying formula will save the day by allowing you to add a red polish to your nails at the last minute.

Shop It: $4; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Darjeeling Darling by Smith & Cult

Credit: Amazon

They’ll be no doubt of your merry level when they spot your Christmas nails decked in garland-inspired green.

Shop It: $18; amazon.com

3 of 15

Glitter All The Way by OPI

Credit: Amazon

This sparkling gold shade will carry you through the holiday season and into the new year.

Shop It: $10.50; amazon.com

Advertisement

4 of 15

Wicked by Butter London

Credit: Butter London

This super shiny lacquer isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s just the show-stopping detail you need to take your holiday cocktail attire to new heights.

Shop It: $18; amazon.com

5 of 15

Obsessed by Olive & June

Credit: Olive and June

Here's hoping this brand-new take on classic merlot red is as moody as we're going to get all season long. 

Shop It: $8; oliveandjune.com

6 of 15

Alpine Snow by OPI

Credit: Amazon

This full-coverage shade is the perfect winter white for your nails.

Shop It: $9; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

OMG by Olive & June

Credit: Olive and June

This dark indigo from Olive & June's winter 2020 collection is all you need to cure the autumn blues and say hello to winter bliss. 

Shop It: $8; oliveandjune.com

8 of 15

Under Wraps by Essie

Credit: Amazon

Inspired by holiday bows, the reflective glitter pearls add a sparkling finish to this pine green polish.

Shop It: $9; amazon.com

9 of 15

Stay Up Slate by Essie

Credit: Ulta

This shimmery number from fan-favorite Essie reminds us of silver jingle bells. Now, isn’t that festive?

Shop It: $9; ulta.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Ace of Shades by Essie

Credit: Amazon

This deep burgundy shade has a velvet matte finish.

Shop It: $9; amazon.com

11 of 15

Henna Luna by Base Coat

Credit: Base Coat Nail Salon

Swap your red Christmas nails for a royal hue that’s sure to flatter. This deep purple is destined to reign the holiday season.

Shop It: $20; basecoatnailsalon.com

12 of 15

Crimson Peony by Flora 1761

Credit: Flora 1761

This sultry hue gives new meaning to the red Christmas nails you’re used to.

Shop It: $16; flora1761.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Married To Mauve by CND Vinylux

Credit: Target

For a soft and slightly unexpected take on the holiday manicure, consider this smoky mauve.

Shop It: $10.59; target.com

14 of 15

The Message by Smith & Cult

Credit: Amazon

A little bit of shimmer goes a long way with this 8-free crimson polish.

Shop It: $18; amazon.com

15 of 15

Hadley by Zoya

Credit: Amazon

Navy blue is having a moment and this midnight shade will be a welcome addition to any holiday ensemble.

Shop It: $10; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors