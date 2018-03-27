Everything We're Currently Obsessing Over From Carrie Underwood's Clothing Line
When it comes to juggling the responsibilities of life as a busy mom, wife, and mega country star, Carrie Underwood handles it with style and grace. When the singer dipped her toes into the fashion world with her activewear-swimwear-athleisure line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, we were instantly more than on board with the fresh colors, flattering silhouettes, and bold prints. Now, a few years later, the brand continues to deliver staples, season after season, that are slowly filling our closets. Comfort and style reign supreme in the clothing line, from the breathable workout tops to the supportive swimsuits; and the collections bridge the gap between affordable, functional, and fashionable. From some well-deserved bestsellers to brand-spanking-new pieces, here are the looks we are loving from CALIA by Carrie Underwood right now.
Energize 7/8 Leggings
We love the fit of these flattering leggings, which hit right above the ankle for a modern look.
Strappy Back Seamless Sports Bra
The price point on this sports bra beats out plenty of popular athletic brands, and the straps add a fun element to your workout attire.
Warm Printed Long Sleeve Shirt
We can't get over how gorgeous this color combo is, and the stylish neckline and pockets are practical for cold weather.
Move Fitted Tank Top
This best-selling top is the ultimate exercise top, regardless what kind of workout you're doing.
Journey Side Tie Jogger Pants
How cozy do these joggers look? Cute enough to run errands in but comfortable enough for watching movies at home, we'll be rocking these all winter long.
Textured Stretch Headband
Everyone needs a handy headband to throw on when wanting to keep hair up and out of the face, especially when spending time outdoors or exercising. This cute striped option comes in three colors.
Focus Strappy Sports Bra
We love the medium impact design with thick straps that has you covered from weekend errands to cardio class, and it comes it plenty of fun patterns and colors.
Journey Hooded Duster Cardigan
This cozy cardigan will take you from yoga to a casual bite with the girls all winter long, and we love the soft color gradient pattern, which also comes in a white/black ombre option.
Mesh Support Tank Top
This wear-anywhere tank has a built-in bra and high neckline for ultimate support. Once you try this fit, you'll want to buy multiples.
Everyday Long Sleeve Shirt
They named this product correctly: We could seriously live in these comfortable long-sleeve shirts every day, whether with exercise shorts to go on a run or with jeans and a scarf to hit the town.
Cozy Leggings
We were convinced to buy these leggings as soon as we saw they literally have the word "cozy" in the name. Plus, these have handy and discreet side pockets for your phone or keys while you're on the move.
Core Fitness Jacket
Even when it's still hot in the South, it's nice to have a go-to exercise jacket to throw on over your workout tank if you're heading to run errands or grab a meal post-run or class. Plus, black will go with any workout attire you currently own.