This $8 Balm Is the Bridgerton Beauty Team’s Secret to Kissable Lips

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Between all the promenading and smooching, we imagine that wedding season in 19th century London took a toll on the lips of the "ton." Yet somehow there was nary a chapped lip to be found amongst the cast of Bridgerton.

That's because the beauty team behind Netflix's record-breaking hit relied on Dr. Pawpaw's Original Balm to keep the cast's lips looking healthy and kissable.

The show's head hair and makeup designer, Marc Pilcher revealed that he used the multipurpose balm, which retails for only $8.50 on Amazon, on every single cast member—the Duke of Hastings included.

"Dr. Pawpaw was a staple product in most of our cast bags, even the men," he told Glamour. "It provided everyone with protection against the elements when we filmed during the winter and on night shoots. It was great for use on this period drama as we needed most of our cast to look natural and fresh and have beautiful lips in a natural way."

WATCH: History's Real-Life Lady Whistledown Revealed

Lynda Pearce, another hair and makeup artist on the show, also praised Dr. Pawpaw's balm for its ability to create a subtle, beautiful lip that wouldn't catch the eye of the ruthless Lady Whistledown.

"We used the Dr. Pawpaw Soothing balm on Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton, to achieve a natural look," she told Glamour. "We often mixed it with a lip liner or lip stain, or sometimes applied it just on its own. It's a fantastic product to keep the lips hydrated and glowing."

Pro tip: Pearce also used that same lip stain, which she identified as Pixi Sheer Cheek Gel, (BUY NOW: $23.66; Amazon.com) on Daphne's cheeks for a delicate flush.

Dr. Pawpaw's original (clear) multipurpose balm is beloved by makeup artists thanks to its soothing powers and versatility. The main ingredient is pawpaw fruit, which has been found to have natural healing properties. In addition to hydrating lips, it can even be used as a highlighter, to style eyebrows, and to treat dry skin and cuticles. It's also cruelty-free.