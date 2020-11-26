All the Anti-Aging Skincare, Beauty, and Hair Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

Once upon a time, Black Friday was a one-day event where shoppers would line up in the wee hours of the morning with hopes of snagging deals on all the gadgets and gizmos on their shopping lists. The holiday shopping extravaganza has since evolved, with deals now dropping weeks ahead of the big day. And most of it now takes place in the comfort of our homes.
But as any savvy shopper will tell you, Black Friday is no longer just about big-ticket purchases — it’s also one of the best times to save on beauty essentials. From anti-aging skincare favorites to must-have hair tools, the Black Friday sales from Sephora, Ulta, Dermstore, Amazon, and more are too good to pass up.
One of the best deals we’ve found is from Amazon’s own skincare line, Belei. Its Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Serum, with two powerhouse anti-aging ingredients right in the name, is more than 50 percent off right now. Amazon also has a popular frizz-reducing hair dryer for $70 less than usual.
Whether you’re looking to invest in at-home facial tools or lengthening mascara, there’s never been a better time to shop for all things beauty. Below, click on the Black Friday skincare, makeup, and hair tool deals you won’t want to miss.