All the Anti-Aging Skincare, Beauty, and Hair Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

Sunday Riley, La Mer, and Revlon, oh my.
By Jayla Andrulonis
November 25, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Once upon a time, Black Friday was a one-day event where shoppers would line up in the wee hours of the morning with hopes of snagging deals on all the gadgets and gizmos on their shopping lists. The holiday shopping extravaganza has since evolved, with deals now dropping weeks ahead of the big day. And most of it now takes place in the comfort of our homes. 

But as any savvy shopper will tell you, Black Friday is no longer just about big-ticket purchases — it’s also one of the best times to save on beauty essentials. From anti-aging skincare favorites to must-have hair tools, the Black Friday sales from Sephora, Ulta, Dermstore, Amazon, and more are too good to pass up. 

Related: Shop Pricey Designer Mascara for Just $10 Right Now at Ulta’s Black Friday Event

One of the best deals we’ve found is from Amazon’s own skincare line, Belei. Its Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Serum, with two powerhouse anti-aging ingredients right in the name, is more than 50 percent off right now. Amazon also has a popular frizz-reducing hair dryer for $70 less than usual.

Whether you’re looking to invest in at-home facial tools or lengthening mascara, there’s never been a better time to shop for all things beauty. Below, click on the Black Friday skincare, makeup, and hair tool deals you won’t want to miss. 

Best Black Friday Anti-Aging Skincare Deals:

Credit: Courtesy of Dermstore
  • Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, $92 (orig. $122); dermstore.com
  • TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $30 (orig. $20); amazon.com
  • EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46, $29 (orig. $36); dermstore.com
  • Belei Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $16 (orig. $35); amazon.com
  • La Mer The Eye Concentrate, $210 (orig. $235); nordstrom.com
  • LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream, $17 (orig. $30); amazon.com 
  • Kate Somerville Age Arrest Eye Cream, $45 (orig. $75); sephora.com
  • It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $35 (orig. $49); ulta.com 
  • Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $42 (orig. $85); sephora.com
  • La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream, $295 (orig. $345); nordstrom.com 

Best Black Friday Makeup Deals:

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
  • Urban Decay Perversion Mascara, $10 (orig. $25); sephora.com 
  • L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Duo, $16 (orig. $20); amazon.com
  • Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, $10 (orig. $22); ulta.com 
  • It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ Value Set, $28 (orig. $40); sephora.com 
  • Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer, $18 (orig. $25); sephora.com 

Best Black Friday Hair Deals:

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
  • Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Brush, $30 (orig. $60); amazon.com
  • T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers, $100 (orig. $119); dermstore.com
  • Hot Tools Signature Series Gold 1.5 Inch Curling Iron, $25 (orig. $46); amazon.com
  • Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Paddle Brush, $30 (orig. $50); amazon.com
  • T3 Cura Hair Dryer, $165 (orig. $235); amazon.com 

Best Black Friday Beauty and Skin Tool Deals:

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
  • Foreo Luna Mini 2, $72 (orig. $119); amazon.com
  • Jade Facial Beauty Roller Set, $15 (orig. $17); amazon.com
  • NuFace FIX LineSmoothing Device, $112 (orig. $149); dermstore.com 
  • Nurse Jamie Triangle Facial Beauty Tool, $112 (orig. $159); dermstore.com 
  • NuFace Advanced Facial Toning Kit, $260 (orig. $325); amazon.com 

Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com