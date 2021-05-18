Shoppers Are Seeing Their Fine Lines Fade Overnight Thanks to This Reese Witherspoon-Loved Brand
Don’t you wish removing wrinkles, acne, dark spots, and scarring was as simple and instantaneous as waving a magic wand over your problems? Us, too. While we’ve yet to find a fairy godmother to whisk away all our skincare woes, shoppers have found a skincare product that delivers near instant results. Biossance’s Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum targets your complexion concerns over night, and customers swear you can see the difference by morning.
You may be familiar with Biossance thanks to its celebrity following. Reese Witherspoon is a huge fan of the brand (and even became a global ambassador for it last month) because of its effectiveness and sustainability efforts—Biossance uses Forest Stewardship Council-certified boxes made of sugarcane, and all products are vegan, cruelty-free, and nontoxic. She even used some of its best-selling products to prep for the Oscars last month. Like Reese’s favorite products (she swears by the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum, Squalane + Omega Repair Cream, and Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum), the night serum is a science-backed formula that uses cleaner ingredients to deliver serious results.
The serum’s hero ingredients are lactic acid and squalane. The 10 percent vegan lactic acid is an AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) that works to slough away dead skin cells for a brighter, more even complexion. Squalane is the brand’s alternative to squalene, which is harvested from millions of sharks per year. The squalane is a hydrating, sugar-cane derived product that ensures your skin stays nourished, while also strengthening the skin barrier. Both ingredients work together to minimize fine lines, fade dark spots, blur scars, and heal acne, all while you sleep.
While the brand’s clinical report results are impressive (100 percent of users saw reduction in pore size, fine lines and wrinkles overnight) the true test comes from unfiltered customer reviews.
“Miracle serum, my super favorite product ever,” writes a reviewer. “I would have never believed I could have such impressive results in a short time of using it. Goodbye fine wrinkles! It brought my skin back to 10 years ago.”
“This stuff has been a literal game changer for me,” says another. “My skin was never smooth enough and harsh abrasive exfoliants always made my skin worse. My skin never looked clear enough to go without makeup. This serum has given me my dream; I frequently skip makeup now and can't get over my complexion being so smooth and even toned.”
Along with evening out their skin tones, customers are also praising the product for visibly minimizing their pore size and reducing the number of blackheads on their face.
If you’re ready to wake up to a smoother, more glowing complexion, grab Biossance’s Squalane + Lactic Acid Resurfacing Night Serum.