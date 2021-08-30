No Wardrobe Is Complete Without a White T-Shirt—These Are 12 of the Best

Most Affordable: Hanes Perfect-T

The Fit: Order your regular size

How We Tested: Worn with casual and formal clothes over the last two years

You'll Love: How well it holds up over time

Keep in Mind: The cut is tailored but not tight

"I've paired this shirt with almost everything in my closet over several seasons. Besides the flattering cut, the affordable price point on this shirt cannot be beat. It's also incredibly versatile: It's the kind of T-shirt that's casual enough to wear with shorts and sweatpants yet simple enough to pair with office-ready pants and party-ready skirts. And it holds up well over time. I've spilled on it several times, but every time I wash it, it comes out of the machine looking like new." — Jessica Leigh Mattern, Senior Amazon Ecommerce Editor