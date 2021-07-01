I Love a Good Bargain Buy, and These Are the 10 Summer Fashion Finds You Need on Your Radar

Floerns Boho Floral Off-Shoulder A-Line Dress

Off-the-shoulder dresses are making a comeback in a big way. We're seeing them everywhere now, and you can get on the trend this summer with the Floerns boho off-shoulder dress. The light and flowy dress is designed with a stretchy bodice on top to accommodate various bust sizes. I also love that the gathered material allows you to wear bra pasties without being obvious. The skirt is really breezy and has gatherings over the stomach area for a flattering look. It also has a slightly daring slit that shows some leg. You'll love that it allows air to get in, too—anything to stay cool!