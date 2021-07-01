I Love a Good Bargain Buy, and These Are the 10 Summer Fashion Finds You Need on Your Radar
There are way too many things to love about summer in the South. However, a few of our favorites have got to be warm beach days, family time on the porch, and wearing cute summer outfits on rotation. What else are you going to wear while out and about? Not only are summer clothes light and airy—making them perfect for scorching hot days—they're also designed with bright and cheery colors that are so fun to wear. PSA: You might get a confidence boost too!
- Ecowish Tie-Front Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress, $26.85 (orig. $39.99)
- Floerns Boho Floral Off-Shoulder A-Line Dress, $34.99
- Angashion Floral Cap-Sleeve Ruffle Blouse, $18.68 (orig. $23.98)
- Mosucoirl Lightweight Summer Shorts, $23.88 (orig. $25.99)
- Merokeety Boho A-Line Midi Skirt, $25.10 with coupon (orig. $27.89)
- Angashion V-Neck Swiss Dot Romper, $26.34 (orig. $36.99)
- Warner's Play It Cool Wire-Free Contour Bra, $21.95 (orig. $38)
- Dream Pairs Ankle Strap Sandals, $22.99
- Cupshe High-Waisted Falbala Bikini Set, $28.99
- Furtalk Straw Beach Hat, $28.99
As a shopping editor and South Florida native, I know all the ins and outs of shopping for the best summer looks around. And for me, price is always a factor. The more affordable, the better. That's why I've made it my mission to be your own personal shopper. I've gathered a few summer fashion picks like long floral dresses, flowy tops, and long skirts that will keep you cool and comfortable, even during a heat wave. Plus, there are a few accessories that pair perfectly with your new go-to summer essentials, too.
Browse through the list below to start shopping these editor-approved picks that start at $19.
Ecowish Tie-Front Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress
If a dress "looked" like summer, this would be it. The Ecowish summer dress is loose and is made with a polyester cotton blend that's super breathable if you're planning to sweat a bit. It has a classic sundress look with thin spaghetti straps and an A-line appearance, but the cutest detail is its knot and peek-a-boo design. Plus, it's so incredibly cute with over 40 different styles from florals to solid colors to cheery cherry prints.
Floerns Boho Floral Off-Shoulder A-Line Dress
Off-the-shoulder dresses are making a comeback in a big way. We're seeing them everywhere now, and you can get on the trend this summer with the Floerns boho off-shoulder dress. The light and flowy dress is designed with a stretchy bodice on top to accommodate various bust sizes. I also love that the gathered material allows you to wear bra pasties without being obvious. The skirt is really breezy and has gatherings over the stomach area for a flattering look. It also has a slightly daring slit that shows some leg. You'll love that it allows air to get in, too—anything to stay cool!
Angashion Floral Cap-Sleeve Ruffle Blouse
On days when you want to wear boyfriend jeans, go with a loose top that's stylish and breathable. The Angashion ruffle blouse is pretty much perfect: It has a conservative neckline, feminine ruffle sleeves, and relaxed fit that looks great out or tucked into your pants. This particular summer pick is available in 14 colors that have a spotty design that's très chic. And when the weather gets cooler, you can shop it in the long-sleeved version as well.
Mosucoirl Lightweight Summer Shorts
You'll want to wear these shorts everywhere this summer. Why? They're made of moisture-absorbing cotton and are so versatile, you can wear them with anything and it'll look good. T-shirts, blouses, tanks—you name it, it can compliment it. The Mosucoirl shorts have an elastic waistband, two side pockets, and a flutter hem that gives it a dainty touch I'm really into. If you're looking for something more classic, these shorts are also available with a drawstring and a straight hem that's ideal for everyday wear.
Merokeety Boho A-Line Midi Skirt
One way to dress up a basic tee is by pairing it with a long breezy skirt. This one from Merokeety is made with the trendy boho style in mind, and it's totally what your closet needs this summer. It comes in various colors from floral prints to tiny polka dot details. The midi skirt has a comfy elastic waistband that holds it up without any fiddling. You'll also love its length, which can give your legs coverage from the sun and protect you from a hot outdoor seat (ouch!).
Angashion V-Neck Swiss Dot Romper
For an all-in-one outfit, look no further than this sweet Angashion romper that's made of breathable cotton and has a flattering fit that's beloved by shoppers and editors alike. When it comes to rompers, I'm always looking for ones with a modesty snap in the front, and this one has it. Not only does the snap prevent a ton of cleavage from showing, but it also makes the romper easy to get out of. It has a flattering cinched waist and pockets.
Warner's Play It Cool Wire-Free Contour Bra
If you're like me, your biggest pet peeve is walking outside and feeling a puddle of sweat under your breasts. Cue the Warner's Play It Cool Wire-Free Contour Bra that's made with moisture-wicking nylon, soft polyester, and stretchy spandex—aka the cooling trifecta. The star of the show is the wireless bra's cooling cups that pull sweat away from the skin while also giving lift and support.
Dream Pairs Ankle Strap Sandals
When you're putting together your weekend outfit, don't forget your sandals! Adorable and classic, these sandals from Dream Pairs are an Amazon favorite, earning nearly 3,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who are obsessed with them. One even says these are the "best sandals I have ever owned." These shoes have soft blister-free straps and a cushioned midsole. I'm also loving the ankle strap, which is always a smart feature to consider if you plan to do a lot of walking because it holds your foot in place. While these sandals come in several colors, I'm partial to these Dorothy-red ones.
Cupshe High-Waisted Falbala Bikini Set
What's summer without a trip to the beach? Whether you're relaxing ashore or kicking it poolside, you'll feel like a knockout in the Cupshe high-waisted bikini. The top has a gorgeous overlay design that's trendy and feminine. Plus, it's also designed with adjustable straps, which is important to customize your fit. The high-waisted bottom is perfect if you're looking for a modest swimsuit, and the gatherings also provide a flattering appearance around the tummy area. It comes in 19 stylish options from sunny yellow to lime green to classic black.
Furtalk Straw Beach Hat
On top of applying sunscreen, you should also wear clothes that can protect you from the sun's harmful rays. Another option? Wearing this stylish straw hat that has UPF 50 protection thanks to its tightly woven design. With a UPF rating of 50, the hat will block out about 98 percent of UV radiation, per the Skin Cancer Foundation. On top of it protecting you from the sun, this cute straw hat is available in two sizes, has a wide brim, a cute bow detail, and comes in several hues.