8 Summer Maxi Dresses Still on Sale After Prime Day

If you ask us about our favorite things to do come summertime, we'd be here all day. But our favorite thing to wear? That's easy: a flowy maxi dress. They're light, breezy, and incredibly cute-not to mention super comfortable whether you're lounging around or walking in the park. Without a doubt, the versatile maxi dress style is ideal for hot Southern temperatures. The breezy fit allows air to filter through and it's long enough to provide additional coverage (from a scorching hot park bench or the sun's harmful UV rays).
Although Prime Day's two-day event is officially over, who says you can't still save this week? Amazon is still dropping tons of maxi dress sales on all your favorite styles. From halters to off-the-shoulders to spaghetti straps, there are so many cute summer dresses that are super discounted on Amazon right now. With deals up to 34 percent off, you can get more than one!
Whether you're looking for solid basics with a colorful pop or a floral maxi dress with tropical flair, this list has the right summer dress for you. Keep reading to find the best post Prime Day maxi dress deals that deserve your attention.
The Milumia maxi dress comes in over 27 gorgeous prints, including this fun tropical design that screams "vacation mode." Made of a rayon and spandex blend, this ultra-flowy dress is also breathable and lightweight, making it ideal for hot summer days. The bodice cinches at the waist to give you a bit of definition. Plus, it has small buttons in the front and a stylish tie string detailing that gives it a nice touch.
Off-the-shoulder dresses are known for delivering a pretty, feminine look with minimal effort, and this 28 Palms dress does just that. Amazon reviewers confirm that the shoulder elastic holds the neckline in place, so you don't have to fuss over it every minute. It has an overlay fabric at the top, too, which not only looks nice, but also gives you the green light for going bra-less or wearing breast pasties without anyone noticing. Bonus? This dress is the epitome of lounge. In fact, shoppers say it's "pajama-comfortable."
The bohemian look is the style to wear this summer, and it's getting trendier by the minute. It's no wonder shoppers are buying the Zesica boho wrap dress in multiple colors because they "absolutely love this dress." The maxi dress, which has over 8,000 five-star ratings, is made of lightweight rayon and has a wrap closure that ties at the side for a customizable fit. The V-neck design shows just enough without being too revealing (depending on the way you adjust it). Shoppers like the sweet flutter sleeves and the cute frill detailing at the bottom too. Shop the maxi dress in 24 colors.
Whether you're shopping for an upcoming brunch or an outdoor wedding, this pick is versatile enough to appeal to both. It's made with quality materials, not to mention moisture-absorbing cotton that'll keep you cool throughout the day. The breezy maxi dress is available in solid, floral, and polka dot prints that are so stylish, reviewers say they get "tons of compliments on it." And just so you know, this halter-neck style isn't new, but is definitely not as common as other designs. Read: If you want to stand out, get this dress!
Whether you're planning to relax on the sofa, head to the beach, or run errands, you're going to want a dress that's comfy and stretchy. Cue the Daily Ritual maxi dress that's made of soft materials that give it a jersey-like feel shoppers appreciate. Reviewers even say the small pleats in the front make the maxi dress drape well over curves too, giving you a flattering appearance. While it is slightly thin, the maxi dress has a bit of weight to it that reviewers say prevents any see-through issues. Opt for a slip for extra measure.
One off-the-shoulder dress is not enough, and we're particularly partial about the Happy Sailed maxi dress that comes in 15 stylish colors and has cottagecore vibes everyone has been loving this year. The off-shoulder sleeves stay put, unlike other dresses that shoppers require readjusting, thanks to its elastic add-in. As for the style: The button-down front, string waist design, and high-low hemline are all reminiscent of a free-living country aesthetic. Oh, and the soft material is everything. Reviewers say it's comfortable enough to wear in the spring and summer, and are buying it in bulk.
With a cold-shoulder design, the Milumia floral maxi dress is easily one of the most unique maxi dresses on Amazon right now. While it has spaghetti straps to hold the dress up, the fluttery material on the arms is a show-stopper (and is ideal for anyone who wants a little extra coverage). The plus-size maxi dress is light and airy per shoppers who wore it in warm climates like the Bahamas. Additionally, the maxi dress comes in 10 floral styles that people can't get over. One person even says the Milumia dress makes her feel like an "ethereal goddess."
If you're looking for a classic spaghetti strap dress, you simply can't go wrong with this one from Huskary. The soft and flowy dress has adjustable straps to accommodate your proper fit, and it has somewhat of a halter design in the back that loops around your neck to add extra visual interest. The long dress has a tie around the waist to accentuate your curves and it also creates little gatherings in the front to slim the tummy area as well. Shoppers also love that this dress has two pockets!