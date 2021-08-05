The 10 Best High-Waisted Swimsuits You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now—All Under $30
There's no question about it: You simply cannot go wrong with a bathing suit that flatters, feels comfortable, and fills you with confidence. And one popular two-piece style that does all that is a high-waisted swimsuit. It lets you show off some skin (but not too much), and it's available in so many fun and colorful prints right now. You can say the style has come a long way from its 1950s heyday.
While high-waisted two-pieces are often thought of as conservative, they're more like a happy medium between a full-coverage one-piece and a skimpy bikini. Although they reveal skin, high-waisted bikinis deliver more midriff coverage, and they're frequently paired with tops that give you tremendous support.
Now is the best time to upgrade your beachwear collection with a high-waisted style: There are just so many colors and styles to choose from. It's why we've compiled a list of the most attractive and supportive options we could find—all under $30. Think: fun florals, vintage polka dots, and nautical stripes. You'll appreciate that some of these high-waisted bottoms have ruching around the tummy. And the fashion details on these babies, ranging from ruffled sleeves to interesting cutouts, will make you want them all.
Whether you're looking for a new swimsuit for a romantic getaway or something cute and modest for family beach days, the high-waisted swimsuit is your beach best friend. Browse below for some of the best swimwear on Amazon.
Best Overall: Cupshe High-Waisted Falbala Swimsuit Set
A high-waisted swimsuit combines comfort with style, which is a big reason why it's so popular. And the Cupshe Falbala Swimsuit, a best-seller with over 6,200 five-star ratings to date, is one of the most popular on Amazon. The flirty ruffled top gives it a feminine edge (and also hides the padded bra underneath), and the high-waisted bottom sits right above the navel and has a ruching effect that smooths the tummy. It comes in 20 vibrant colors and styles, and you'll notice that most of the bottoms have stripes—another flattering design element.
Best Value: Moshengqi Bandeau Ruffle High-Waisted Swimsuit
For an affordable swimsuit that looks way more expensive than it is, opt for this high-waisted style from Moshengqi. The smocked top is perfect for busty shoppers who need more coverage thanks to its stretchy, flattering design. And with the removable padded cups and adjustable straps, you can customize the fit and support. Shoppers love the dainty floral design and the ruffled edges that give it a youthful look. And if flowers aren't your thing, there are also solids and striped prints. The choice is yours!
Best Push-Up: Suuksess High-Waisted Wrap Swimsuit Set
Trust us: This isn't your grandma's swimsuit. This sizzling number has a stylish criss-cross design and built-in padding in the top that pushes in and lifts up your bust, while the bottoms have a tummy-control design via gatherings around the midriff. Unlike some slimming swimsuits, this one won't feel constricting thanks to its stretchy polyester-spandex fabric blend and comfy waistband. Some people love it so much, they've purchased the suit in multiple colors and patterns. There are 28 to choose from, including florals, animal prints, and tie-dye.
Best Tankini: American Trends Tankini High-Waisted Swimsuit
Tankinis, the love child of a bikini and a one-piece swimsuit, is a flattering pick that's just as popular today as it was when it first appeared on the beach in the 1990s. This high-waisted pick from American Trends is all kinds of fun, flirty, and flattering. The two-layer tank top has pretty ruffles that provide great coverage from the sun's rays as well as support for your girls. Plus, the high-waisted bottom has ruching on the sides for a slimming effect. Another bonus? If you plan to walk the boardwalk after swimming, no one will realize you're still wearing a bathing suit.
Best Cutout: Blooming Jelly High-Waisted Cut Out Two-Piece Swimsuit
This Blooming Jelly two-piece swimsuit's cutout design is a trend that's made waves on the beach and on Amazon this summer. It's just the pick for you if you don't want to show too much skin because the high-waisted two-piece has thick shoulder straps and a wide band underneath the bust, so it resembles a crop top. The suit has small cutouts on the sides, and shoppers say the soft, elastic bottom has a snug fit that stays put when active. While it comes in a ton of solid hues, we're most drawn to this nautical blue-and-white print.
Best Plus-Size: Sovoyontee High-Waisted Plus Size Swimsuit
This high-quality plus-size swimsuit is designed with comfort in mind. The fully lined bathing suit has a soft yet stretchy feel that hugs your curves without squeezing and wide, supportive straps that are easy to adjust and connect to wireless cups. Plus, the ruched bottom is both stylish and practical. The suit comes in 13 colors and ranges in size from XL Plus to 4X Plus.
Best Sleeved: Sporlike Ruffle Sleeve High-Waist Swimsuit
Most swimsuits don't fully cover your shoulders, which is why you can't pass on this fun ruffle-sleeve option. That detailing gives the v-neck and scoop back an undeniably feminine look, while the bottom's wide waistband delivers functionality. Reviewers confirm the top is both comfortable and supportive, holding the breasts up (even large chests). The ruched swimsuit bottom has a cheeky cut, but the high-waisted fit still provides ample coverage and security.
Best One-Shoulder: Mooslover One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit
To shake things up, go with a one-shoulder swimsuit, like this one from Mooslover. Shoppers confirm that its single strap does not slip off the shoulder—so you can get a bold design and total security. The wrap-tie design on the bikini top creates a little cutout,and the high-waisted bottom hits just below the navel and has a cheeky cut in the back. Ooh, la la!
Best Racerback: Tempt Me High-Waisted Sporty Racerback Swimsuit
Anyone who loves beach sports like volleyball and Frisbee will appreciate the high neckline, racerback style, and hidden padded cups in this swim set. Reviewers say the top has a semi-tight fit, which is exactly what you want when you're running and jumping. The bottoms are also thoughtfully made, with a high-waisted design that won't roll down or fall off mid-dive. Shoppers say the swimsuit cuts comfortably at the waist and accentuates curves, too.
Best Tie Side: SweatyRocks Tie Side High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit
This almost looks like a stylish summer dress, no? This season, we've been all about floral dresses, so of course we're into this high-waisted swimwear whose flower prints just scream summer. The cute swimsuit is packed with adjustable features, from the spaghetti straps to the stylish tie-side design. The full-coverage bottom hits right at the belly button and has a ton of stretch, so it offers both sun protection and security.