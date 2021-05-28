33 Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Over Memorial Day Weekend—All Under $35
With warm weather officially here, that means adding a few summer staples to your wardrobe as soon as possible—and there's no better time to start shopping than Memorial Day weekend! While you'll find some serious Memorial Day home and kitchen deals leading up to May 31, your summer closet also gets some love too.
That's because Amazon has already dropped thousands of Memorial Day fashion deals on everything from best-selling dresses to blouses to shorts and more, and many of them have thousands of five-star ratings. After some intense research, we've compiled a list of the 34 best Memorial Day weekend fashion sales you can start shopping for right this second. And the best part is the limited-time deals are up to 62 percent off, so you don't want to wait to start shopping.
Right now, you can get deep discounts on summer must-haves like Bohemian maxi dresses and flowy V-neck mini dresses that are up to 27 percent off. There are also so many lightweight and stylish tops to consider that'll help you feel cool this time of year. You'll also find casual racerback tank tops that are up to 42 percent off, as well as stylish off-the-shoulder and tie-knot blouses that start at just $17. They also come in fun and flirty styles that are perfect for summer.
If you're looking for casual bottoms that aren't jeans, look no further than these deals on comfy shorts and loose paperbag pants that are designed with breathability in mind and are up to 31 percent off on Amazon this weekend. There are also tons of deals on feminine skirts that pair nicely with a casual tank, like the Merokeety long boho floral skirt that's $29.
Beach and pool lovers will be especially excited with the large selection of swimsuit pieces on sale that can't be beat. Take 50 percent off the Anne Cole twist tankini top or shop the Tempt Me high-waisted ruffle bikini that's just $29.
Shoes from top-name brands are seeing major discounts this Memorial Day weekend, too. Shop the Soda espadrille wedge sandals that are 57 percent off and cute Lucky Brand ankle flats are nearly $50 off. Plus, you can get in on the sneaker action this summer with stellar sales on Keds and Toms up to 36 percent off.
Ready to start shopping ahead of Memorial Day? Browse through the 34 best fashion deals that are already available on Amazon.
Best Dresses
- AlvaQ Spaghetti Strap Casual Mini Dress, $22.40 with coupon (orig. $24.89)
- Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Linen Dress, $23 (orig. $26.90)
- Huskary Casual Maxi Dress, $29.99 (orig. $35.99)
- PrettyGarden Crewneck Shirt Dress, $29.99 (orig. $36.99)
- Mitilly Polka Dot Midi Dress, $31.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Milumia Boho Flowy Floral Dress, $31.99 (orig. $43.99)
- Zesica Bohemian Floral Maxi Dress, $32.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
- Ecowish V-Neck Lace Mini Dress, $34.99 (orig. $39.99)
Best Tops and Blouses
- LouKeith Racerback Tank Top, $14.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Topstype Sleeveless Tie Knot Keyhole Top, $16.14 (orig. $22.98)
- Angashion Off-the-Shoulder Blouse, $20.70 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Leani V-Neck Lace Tank Top, $18.04 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Ecrocoo Casual Tiered Bell-Sleeved Blouse, $22.78 with coupon (orig. $23.98)
- Chase Secret Casual Boho Embroidered Blouse, $22.96 with coupon (orig. $29.36)
- Hotapei Cuffed Sleeve Summer Button-Up Blouse, $23.98 (orig. $26.99)
Best Shorts, Skirts, and Pants
- Satina High-Waisted Flare Palazzo Pants, $19.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Cilkoo Casual Drawstring Shorts, $21.12 with coupon (orig. $22.96)
- Grace Karin Cropped Paperbag Waist Pants, $22.94 (orig. $28.69)
- Naggoo Pleated Chiffon A-Line Skirt, $22.98 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Newchoice Boho Slit Wrap Skirt, $23.91 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
- Columbia Sandy River Breathable Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $36)
- Merokeety Boho High-Waisted Floral Midi Skirt, $28.99 with coupon (orig. $30.99)
Best Swimsuits
- Sociala Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit, $27.44 with coupon (orig. $28.88)
- MarinaPrime Flounce Tankini Swimsuit, $27.54 with coupon (orig. $28.99)
- Tempt Me High-Waisted Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Swimsuit, $28.99 (orig. $30.99)
- Anne Cole Twist Front Tankini Swim Top, $25.50 with coupon (orig. $60)
- Hilor Ruffle One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $32.99 (orig. $35.99)
Best Sandals and Sneakers
- Kenneth Cole Reaction Slingback Platform Sandal, $29.40 (orig. $49)
- White Mountain Helga Buckle Sandals, $29.96 (orig. $59)
- Soda Open-Toe Ankle Strap Espadrille Sandals, $29.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Lucky Brand Garston Flat Sandal, $29.64 (orig. $79)
- Toms Alpargata Loafer, $32 (orig. $49.95)
- Keds Chillax Slip-On Sneakers, $30.54 (orig. $50)