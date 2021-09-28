These Are the 11 Best Dresses on Amazon, According to Shopping Editors
There's nothing quite like slipping on your favorite dress for a pretty, one-and-done look that also happens to be super comfortable. And if it's versatile? Even better. A dress that can be worn on date night and to church is an automatic winner in our books. If you're still on the hunt for your next go-to dress, there are plenty of affordable options to choose from on Amazon— many of which have our blessing.
These Are the 11 Best Dresses on Amazon, According to Shopping Editors
- Best Overall: Acevog Swing Sundress
- Best Budget Option: Relipop Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Dress
- Best Maxi: Milumia Floral Maxi Dress
- Best for Lounging: MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Tie Dye Long Dress
- Most Versatile: R.Vivimos V-Neck Flowy Midi Dress
- Best Midi: Goodthreads Georgette Cami Midi Dress
- Best Wrap: Ecowish Wrap Maxi Dress
- Best Mini: Lillusory Sleeveless Tank Mini Dress
- Best for Work: The Drop Joanie Wrap Utility Mini Dress
- Best Casual Option: Daily Ritual Jersey Mock-Neck Maxi Dress
- Best Long Sleeve: Auselily Casual Maxi Dress
Anyone who lives in the South knows that the perfect dress must be comfortable, breathable, and stylish, and once you find your match, it's almost impossible to part with it. This sentiment rings true for 11 shopping editors who shared their absolute favorite dresses on Amazon, below. Several of these options are best-sellers, and they've all earned thousands of five-star ratings between them—so you can trust that other owners think they're just as great as we do.
Our picks include maxis, minis, wedding guest dresses, casual sundresses, and even options for the office—all approved by editors who have worn them for months (some even for years). Browse through to discover the best Amazon dresses for year-round wear that cost no more than $50 apiece.
Related Items
Best Overall: Acevog Swing Sundress
The Fit: Runs true to size with a fit-and-flare shape.
How Long We Tested: About six months.
What You'll Love: It comes in 40 designs, including a mix of solid colors and patterns.
Keep in Mind: The fabric can become less soft after multiple washes, but mostly holds up well.
"It's the easiest thing ever to wear, and I always get compliments. There are a million patterns to choose from, the straps are adjustable, and the fit is simple yet flattering. I'm small on top with large thighs and butt, and the fit and flare works super well. It's also an easy outfit: I put it on alone when I have to run to the mailbox, but it would look great with tights and a jacket for fall." — Rachel Nussbaum, Beauty Ecommerce Writer
Best Budget Option: Relipop Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Dress
The Fit: Relatively true to size, but size down for a snug fit.
How Long We Tested: Two months.
What You'll Love: Its soft material and flattering wrap design around the skirt.
Keep in Mind: The wrap waist makes it less than ideal for windy days.
"I love how confident I feel in this dress. Maybe it's the bold red color or the way it flatters my figure, but I can't help but feel flirty and elegant all at the same time. I own a small and don't mind the tightness—especially since the strappy style requires wearing a strapless bra underneath. The smaller fit helps keep my bust lifted and in place all night. This dress is breezy and classic, yet features a trendy twist. It's truly versatile enough to wear everywhere!" — Zarah Kavarana, Ecommerce Editor
Best Maxi: Milumia Floral Maxi Dress
The Fit: Opt for a larger size since it may shrink a bit after the first wash.
How Long We Tested: Three years.
What You'll Love: The loose, breathable fit and gorgeous floral prints.
Keep in Mind: The material is a little thin.
"I love the floral design (it reminds me of summer) and flattering button-up style. It makes me feel put together, even on hot and humid days, but the material is very thin and slightly sheer—so I always wear a bra and shorts underneath that match my skin tone. Other than that, it's great for anyone looking for an affordable, yet stylish dress for summer! — Amina Lake Abdelrahman, Product Reviews Writer
Best for Lounging: MakeMeChic Short Sleeve Tie Dye Long Dress
The Fit: Buy your usual size.
How Long We Tested: Three months.
What You'll Love: It's extremely comfortable and flowy.
Keep in Mind: It runs a bit thin, so consider darker colors to prevent see-through issues.
"It's perfect to wear around the house when you want to be comfy but feel put-together. You can dress it up or down. It can be used as a cover-up, but you can also wear it with jewelry and shoes for a night out! It has pretty thin fabric, but I purchased the red color, so it is not sheer. I ordered a small even though I'm pretty curvy, and it has a flowy, loose fit. This is perfect for literally anyone who wants to feel comfy but fashionable! When I wore it out to dinner recently, my mother-in-law loved it so much that she bought the same one in different colors for herself!" — Lauren Stallone Genzo, Account Executive
Most Versatile: R.Vivimos V-Neck Flowy Midi Dress
The Fit: Runs true to size.
How Long We Tested: Five months.
What You'll Love: How easy it is to dress it up or down.
Keep in Mind: The top runs a bit big.
"This midi dress is one of the most versatile pieces in my wardrobe. I can dress it up for the office or wear it with my favorite sandals to the beach. It's easy to wear and incredibly comfortable, and it's made with soft cotton fabric that feels like my favorite lived-in T-shirt. Plus, I love the colorful assortment offered—the black colorway is classic, but my favorite is the fun and feminine red and pink combo. This is perfect for the shopper who needs an outfit that looks polished, but they're not quite ready for tight pants or fitted dresses. This loose yet flattering dress that feels like pajamas will be your new favorite find." — Jessica Leigh Mattern, Senior Amazon Ecommerce Editor
Best Midi: Goodthreads Georgette Cami Midi Dress
The Fit: Go with your normal size.
How Long We Tested: Five months.
What You'll Love: The material is lightweight and breathable.
Keep in Mind: It's a little thin, but not sheer.
"I got this back in May and practically lived in it all summer. It is super comfortable, flattering, and airy, making it perfect for hot summer days. This is for anyone looking for a lightweight midi dress that can easily be dressed up or down." — Rebecca Carhart, Senior Reviews Writer + Strategist
Best Wrap: Ecowish Wrap Maxi Dress
The Fit: Size up for more coverage on top.
How Long We Tested: Two months.
What You'll Love: It's available in both short- and long-sleeved options, plus more than 40 floral prints.
Keep in Mind: It's a true wrap dress, so consider securing the v-neck with a pin or a piece of double-sided clothing tape (like this highly rated Amazon option).
"I'm on the shorter side, so it's taken me some time to warm up to wearing longer dresses. I was so impressed by how well this dress fit me and how flattering it is! And since it's super lightweight and breathable, it's been a life-saver in the Texas summer heat. One negative is that after wearing it for a while, I have to sneak away to readjust the ties so it fits in a way that still feels supportive on the bust. It's for anyone who wants to "fake it til you make it" by looking way more put-together than the effort it actually took them to get dressed." — Jayla Andrulonis, Ecommerce Writer
Best Mini: Lillusory Sleeveless Tank Mini Dress
The Fit: True to size.
How Long We Tested: Three months.
What You'll Love: It's very comfortable and the overlapping tie-waist design is flattering.
Keep in Mind: The thick polyester and rayon blend isn't ideal for steamy hot days.
"This dress is so incredibly versatile: It's elegant enough to wear to work or a family affair, but still form-fitting enough to wear on a date or night out. It hugs your body in all the right places, while the crewneck design keeps you covered up. I own two colors and ordered both in a small." — Zarah Kavarana, Ecommerce Editor
Best for Work: The Drop Joanie Wrap Utility Mini Dress
The Fit: True to size.
How Long We Tested: One year.
What You'll Love: The sophisticated style makes it ideal for work, and it's also cute enough for everyday wear.
Keep in Mind: The true wrap dress does not have a modesty clip; use a pin to secure the bust area instead.
"I've had this dress for about a year and I wear it every chance I get. It's so versatile; I can dress it up with heeled sandals or wear it with sneakers, and it makes me look polished without much effort. It has a wrap design and tie-buckle closure that allow me to customize the fit around the waist. It's also made with a thick, high-quality material, but still feels breathable during warmer months. Although it doesn't have a modesty clip on the bust, I use a safety pin to remedy the situation. If you want to feel put-together and confident, you should get this dress. It's extremely flattering, customizable, and comfortable in every sense of the word." — Sanah Faroke, Amazon Ecommerce Writer
Best Casual Option: Daily Ritual Jersey Mock-Neck Maxi Dress
The Fit: True to size for a looser fit.
How Long We Tested: 16 months.
What You'll Love: It's made with a soft rayon and spandex blend for a flowy fit.
Keep in Mind: The arm openings run a little big.
"I like the simplicity of the dress, yet it has a touch of style with its high neckline and slit at the bottom. It's soft, comfortable, lightweight, and flattering. I am a fan of black and white striped clothing, so I like the pattern, although it comes in lots of pretty colors that I will also probably purchase. Plus, it's versatile and can be paired with most things in my wardrobe—whether it's sneakers and a leather jacket if I want to keep it casual or sandals and statement earrings when I want to dress it up a bit." — Chloe Reznikov, GM, Commerce Content
Best Long Sleeve: Auselily Casual Maxi Dress
The Fit: Size down if you're in between sizes.
How Long We Tested: Two years.
What You'll Love: How comfortable it is at an affordable price.
Keep in Mind: The sleeves tend to stretch out after a full day of wear (but bounce back after washing).
"I bought it because I wanted a comfy, affordable long-sleeve dress. What I didn't expect was that I'd get a minimum of three compliments (even from strangers!) every time I wore it. Ultimately, I love how confident I feel in this dress! It comes in so many sizes (XS-6X) and colors that I think it's a great choice for most people searching for a comfortable maxi dress that doesn't require spending a ton of money—which is why I recommend getting at least two. Wearing the dress is an easy way to look polished without a lot of effort, and you can really change up the look depending on what accessories you pair with it." — Anna Knief, Ecommerce Managing Editor, Partnerships