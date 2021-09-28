These Are the 11 Best Dresses on Amazon, According to Shopping Editors

Best Overall: Acevog Swing Sundress

The Fit: Runs true to size with a fit-and-flare shape.

How Long We Tested: About six months.

What You'll Love: It comes in 40 designs, including a mix of solid colors and patterns.

Keep in Mind: The fabric can become less soft after multiple washes, but mostly holds up well.

"It's the easiest thing ever to wear, and I always get compliments. There are a million patterns to choose from, the straps are adjustable, and the fit is simple yet flattering. I'm small on top with large thighs and butt, and the fit and flare works super well. It's also an easy outfit: I put it on alone when I have to run to the mailbox, but it would look great with tights and a jacket for fall." — Rachel Nussbaum, Beauty Ecommerce Writer