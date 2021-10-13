This $14 Retinol-Infused Cream Is Shoppers' Secret for Silky, Soft Skin
Every Southerner has a beauty secret that's been passed down from generation to generation—the importance of a good night cream. But gone are the days of your grandmother's favorite cream that only hydrated. Now, it's vital to add a night cream that keeps your skin looking youthful and fresh, and adds a little something extra to your skin. One that Amazon shoppers can't stop talking about? Bella Beauty Retinol Moisturizer, that's just $14.
Why retinol? Well, this star ingredient is one of skincare's most popular antiaging fighters, and it's no surprise why. Retinol holds a laundry list of benefits, including keeping acne at bay and diminishing fine lines, wrinkles, and sunspots. The vitamin A derivative is one of the most effective over-the-counter ingredients to combat aging skin and acne.
But how did retinol become a top ingredient when it comes to treating fine lines and wrinkles? "It's antiaging because it helps stimulate a bit of collagen to thicken the skin and helps with skin cell turnover," dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi M.D. previously told Southern Living. This leaves the skin with a more even and clearer complexion.
Aside from the retinol, the cream is also filled with hyaluronic acid, green tea, and shea butter to hydrate, heal, and plump the skin. The hyaluronic acid locks moisture into the skin, which leaves it looking plumper and more youthful.
Shoppers love the hydrating antiaging cream formula and have shared how they immediately saw "positive results." One reviewer wrote: "Definitely works for firming skin and wrinkles," adding, "I've only been using it for three days now, and I can already see a difference in the wrinkles around my eyes and forehead. I have sensitive skin and haven't had any issues. There's not a fragrance, but the smell is just a fresh, clean [scent]. I can feel it firming my skin back up."
Another shopper called it "a moisturizer that works perfect for my face," especially as they were trying to treat some breakouts that appeared on their jaw as a result of wearing a mask. The acne-prone shopper explained that they used the cream for 10 days and the results were glowing, soft skin with no signs of dryness in sight.
"My skin looks much younger," another said. "I have been using this cream for the last two years or so. My skin seems to have less lines and be [firmer]! It's a gradual process. I will soon be 80 years old and have had compliments on my skin." And it's safe to say that getting compliments is always a tell-tale sign that a product really is making a difference.
A final reviewer noted that the moisturizer leaves their skin "dewy and glowing," which is all you really ever want from a night cream. If you want to try the Bella Beauty Retinol Moisturizer for yourself, head to Amazon now and grab one for $14.