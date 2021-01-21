This $5 Lip Gloss Is the Subtle Pop of Color I Rely on for Video Calls

I've pared down my makeup routine quite a bit over the years. When I used to go into an office, I usually did a full face: BB cream, concealer, blush, mascara, eyeliner, and lip color. Then, when I became a freelancer and worked exclusively from coffee shops, it dwindled down into a two-step routine of just mascara and lip color.
You can imagine how little I wear now that I never leave the house.
But, after months of being cooped up indoors in my sweats with my hair pulled up into a messy bun, I still yearn for some semblance of my pre-pandemic routine, and for a time when I felt a bit more put together. When I'm in back-to-back video calls and face-to-face with more people than normal, I've found that it helps me feel better (and more productive) when I put a little effort into my look.
While I don't have the energy (or frankly, the desire) to put on a complete makeup look these days, I do reach for the NYX Butter Gloss whenever I want to add a subtle pop of color.
This unbelievably smooth gloss adds just enough color to bring my lips back to life, and also softens and moisturizes—a must during the dry winter months. Just one swipe, and I instantly feel more put together during a video meeting. Plus, unlike many lip products I've tried, this one is long-lasting which means I don't need to reapply between calls.
Another great thing about this sheer-to-medium coverage gloss is that it comes in nearly 20 different shades, so you can pick and choose depending on your mood or look. My go-to shade is Praline—it's the perfect combination of nude, brown, and pink.
Perhaps the best thing about this lip gloss, though, is the unbeatable price. This $5 gloss offers professional-quality makeup at a drugstore price point. And I'm not the only fan of this gloss: Walmart shoppers love the attainable price and the variety of long-lasting colors. Many reviewers were also super impressed with the texture and finish of the gloss, saying it's not sticky at all and has just the right amount of shine. Next time you want to effortlessly add a little color to your WFH look, I highly recommend reaching for this NYX Butter Gloss, available at Walmart.