Amazon's Newest Face Blush Sold Out in Five Days, and I Can See Why
Thanks to an ingenious new blush making serious waves on Amazon, you can now skip the hassle that comes with finding your most flattering blush shade. There's nothing wrong with wanting to pick and choose from countless colors to rosy up your complexion, but one liquid blush uses a bit of beauty magic to create a perfect, natural glow.
I've tried and swatched an unimaginable number of blushes as a beauty writer, and Youthforia's BYO Blush is the first to truly leave me speechless. The oil-based blush initially appears green in color upon looking at its packaging, but its plant-based formula reacts to your skin's pH level, creating a custom color for each person that applies it.
Newly added to Amazon's online beauty offerings, the blush has already earned the title of the top-selling new release blush. The brand also confirmed with Southern Living that within five days of its Amazon debut, the blush sold out.
My particular color of BYO Blush was a rosy red when applied to my cheeks. Using the accompanying applicator brush, I was able to dab on color to the points of my face that needed some rosiness. Unlike other liquid blushes, I didn't find the formula to be runny and it also didn't leave behind streaks. For a more precise blend, you could also use a sponge or brush.
Not only was the application easy to handle, but the blush features beneficial ingredients for the skin, like rosehip oil, sunflower oil, and avocado oil. My sensitive skin did not react negatively to the formula and I didn't feel as if the liquid sat heavily on the face. I felt that the color was a natural-looking flush and it retained its vibrancy throughout the day, even when wearing and removing a face mask.
Thankfully, Youthforia has already added more BYO Blush to Amazon, so now you can shop this one-of-a-kind beauty-writer-approved blush for yourself.