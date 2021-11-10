Experts Say These 7 Nail Polish Colors Will Be Everywhere This Winter—and They're All Under $11 on Amazon

OPI Nail Lacquer in Black Onyx

"Black is definitely going to stay popular through the winter," Parvatova says, and OPI's Black Onyx is what she reaches for in the cooler months. It has over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers are saying this is the best shade of black you can find. "For those of you looking for a high gloss black that lasts and lasts, nothing beats this. It goes on like a dream and looks like black glass on my nails," one customer said.