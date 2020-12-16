These Winter-Busting Beauty Products Will Have You Feeling Fresh and New in 2021

By Kaitlyn Yarborough
December 16, 2020
Credit: Target

Excited as we are for 2021 to finally take the reins and help us leave 2020 in the dust, we feel as though a refresh and rejuvenation is in order like never before. Kicking off a New Year feeling your absolute best—or on the road to doing so—makes for good fortune to come. (And way better hair days.) Winter can put a dull, cold damper on the best of intentions, but focusing on yourself will undoubtedly get the positivity rolling. 

And since all of this transformation work starts with you, there is no better way to get into the swing of things than spoiling yourself with self-care. From indulgent skin care that focuses on providing your winter skin with major hydration to glow-boosting makeup that will have you feeling confident and ready to kick the winter blues to the curb, these beauty products are giving the fresh start we all need to have our best skin, hair, and attitude from January all the way through 2021. 

L'Oréal Collagen Face Moisturizer

Credit: Amazon

Winter is high time for your skin to feel dry and thirsty, so it just happens to be the perfect time to switch up your moisturizer game with a richer formula like this fine line-filling collagen cream.

Shop It: $8.98; amazon.com

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint

Credit: Sephora

A serum, skin tint, and skin oil all in one, this product is a bonafide triple threat that works to brighten, nourish, hydrate, and even out your skin with just a couple drops. 

Shop It: $46; sephora.com

Milani Supercharged Cheek + Lip Multistick

Credit: Ulta

Who doesn't love a two-for-one deal? Especially one that makes you look perfectly flushed on the cheeks and can also be blotted on your lips for a just-bitten pout? The new launch comes in four pretty shades to brighten up your complexion during the cold months. 

Shop It: $8.99; ulta.com

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filer

Credit: Sephora

If you want to look so insanely lit-from-within, buy this tinted highlighter-primer hybrid that will make your bare skin look like yours, but way more even-toned and luminous before you've even grabbed the concealer. Like, stat. Dull winter skin, who? 

Shop It: $44; sephora.com

NYX Bright Maker Primer

Credit: Ulta

The secret to this new drugstore primer lies in the peach tint that instantly cancels out any dullness and makes your skin look brighter and happier all day long—with or without makeup. Consider it a dupe for Olehenrikson's cult-fave Banana Bright Face Primer

Shop It: $14; ulta.com

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Credit: Maybelline

Like extensions in a tube, this mascara can make you look more awake and bright-eyed even in the throes of winter. There's no better way to start 2021 than with sky-high lashes. 

Shop It: $8.99; amazon.com

It Cosmetics Pillow Lips Solid Serum Lip Gloss

Credit: Sephora

It's like they read our minds when creating this collagen-infused, sheer-tinted balmy lip gloss that delivers lasting hydration to chapped lips with a natural flush of color. No more flaky lipstick for us. 

Shop It: $24; sephora.com

Function of Beauty Target Collection

Credit: Target

That's right: The shopper-loved personalized hair-care brand is coming to a Target near you with four different product lines targeted (pun intended) to work especially for your hair type, whether straight, wavy, curly, or coily. Kick off the New Year with your best hair yet. 

Shop It: $9.99 assorted; target.com

Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Bright & Radiant Whipped Mask

Credit: Amazon

When it comes to masking during a dry skin bout, you want something that boasts some skin-quenching hydration power. This fluffy Bliss mask is packed with hydrating ingredients, as well as brightening ones that will give you extra radiance instantly. 

Shop It: $12.99; amazon.com

Mele Even Tone Post Cleanse Tonic

Credit: Target

From new skin-care brand Mele that formulates all products specifically for melanin-rich skin, this gentle daily tonic is used after cleansing to exfoliate and remove impurities, fade dark spots, and help correct signs of aging. 

Shop It: $17.99; target.com

St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist

Credit: Ulta

Anyone else looking back longingly on your golden summer glow? This super lightweight face mist can be easily spritzed on to reveal a healthy sun-kissed complexion in a matter of hours. Use as frequently as you please. 

Shop It: $30; ulta.com

Rae Vegan Collagen Boost Dietary Supplement

Credit: Target

Beauty can be boosted from within, thanks to antiaging-focused collagen supplements like this one that can be stirred right into your morning coffee. Plus, it's fortified with your daily dose of vitamin C. 

Shop It: $14.99; target.com

Boscia Fruit Acid Smoothing Foot Peel

Credit: Amazon

It's just a fact that our feet often bear the brunt of harsh winter side effects between cracked heels and unattended toes. This foot peel is like magic in that it reveals an entirely new layer of baby-soft foot skin. 

Shop It: $18; amazon.com

