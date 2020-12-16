These Winter-Busting Beauty Products Will Have You Feeling Fresh and New in 2021

Excited as we are for 2021 to finally take the reins and help us leave 2020 in the dust, we feel as though a refresh and rejuvenation is in order like never before. Kicking off a New Year feeling your absolute best—or on the road to doing so—makes for good fortune to come. (And way better hair days.) Winter can put a dull, cold damper on the best of intentions, but focusing on yourself will undoubtedly get the positivity rolling.

And since all of this transformation work starts with you, there is no better way to get into the swing of things than spoiling yourself with self-care. From indulgent skin care that focuses on providing your winter skin with major hydration to glow-boosting makeup that will have you feeling confident and ready to kick the winter blues to the curb, these beauty products are giving the fresh start we all need to have our best skin, hair, and attitude from January all the way through 2021.