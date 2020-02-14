Can Someone Please Explain What CC Cream Is?

You asked, and we answered. Before we get into the nitty gritty, the main thing you need to know about CC creams is that they're a true hybrid. They're one-part skin care, one-part makeup, providing color corrective (thus, the CC) effects with some nice complexion-boosting benefits added right in for good measure. They provide a decent amount of coverage, but typically less than that of a traditional foundation. For me, it's evolved into my everyday makeup. I'll use it a la carte when I'm running errands on the weekend but might add in some concealer and blush during the work week. For date night, I'm more likely to go the primer-plus-foundation route. One thing I know is that I have never met a woman who has tried a CC cream and deemed it not for her, especially when the CC cream in question is IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+.

BB Cream vs. CC Cream

CC and BB creams are not the same thing though they're both hybrids of sorts. According to Paula's Choice, a skincare brand that also happens to give easy-to-digest insight into all those beauty terms we hear on the regular, CC cream evolved out of the popularity of BB cream (or blemish balm). I know what you're thinking: I don't get breakouts, so BB cream isn't for me. In this case, the word blemish pertains to a variety of skin concerns—including irritation, dryness, and even signs of aging. So, in fact, it might just be for you after all.

What Are the Best CC Creams

We recently rounded up a few of our favorite CC creams, all of which have a few things in common. The first being that they all offer SPF protection. One of the primary reasons one might reach for a CC cream instead of any other makeup or skincare product is that it's a multitasker. Having to apply sunscreen in addition takes some of the functionality out of the equation. Another benefit we look for with a good CC cream is skincare ingredients. If formulas are boasting hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and/or antioxidants, you're probably onto something. You'll want to look for ingredients that specifically speak to your skin concerns. Last but not least, coverage is important here. Whether it's light to medium coverage, buildable coverage, or even an illuminating formula, you'll want to make sure your opting for a CC cream with a finish that vibes with your look and needs. That being said, if you're a super matte, full-coverage-plus-concealer kind of gal, CC cream might not be your thing after all—and you will have assuredly proven wrong my whole theory on everyone loving CC cream.

