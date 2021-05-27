What Is Brow Lamination? And Why It's Cut So Much Time From My Getting-Ready Routine

When it comes to skin-care, makeup, and hair, my beauty style has always tended to ebb and flow between doing the most and doing the bare minimum. These fluctuations can occur within the span of a few days or turn into month-long events. However, I learned a secret over the past year that has totally changed my beauty style altogether: do less, but make it look like way, way more. How does one achieve such a sneaky arrangement? Through strategic products (hello, hydrating-priming-highlighting Dew Drops!) and services.

The hands-down best beauty service I've ever tried is getting my eyebrows laminated. Boy, did I need it, and I didn't even know it. It cuts down my getting-ready routine by so much time spent painstakingly trying to fill in, style, and set my brows for a hum-drum outcome. I've never had those perfectly coiffed, full, fluffy brows we all enviously stare at on social media and television—but I've got them now. The best part? I barely have to do anything to get them there. A brush of a dry spoolie is good enough on most days; a quick swipe of my favorite $8 brow gel when I really want to turn traffic. It's been a total game-changer.

Here's why you might want to consider brow lamination for no-fuss, fuller-looking eyebrows.

What Is Brow Lamination?

Brow lamination is a process of perming your brow hairs, but instead of curls, you get straighter, upward-facing hairs that are set in place. It can help get rid of the appearance of bare patches and irregular hairs, as well as make thin brows look way fuller. If you have decently full brows, it can help them look fluffier and appear styled at all times. Therefore, for someone like me, whose brows were full enough, but had a hard time staying styled with any sort of definition or arch, it made a great option. Your brows are permed to go in a particular direction, so it barely takes any time or work to get them to look lifted and styled.

Unlike microblading, it requires no needles and is completely pain-free, and the whole process only takes about 30 to 45 minutes. It involves two stages of application: a straightening solution and a setting solution. During these steps, the brow stylist will shape and set the brows using the solutions. When you're done, it's best to refrain from getting your brows wet for 24 hours. After that, you can style and apply any sort of product that you want, and it'll be so much easier to get your desired look, even by just brushing them with a spoolie—which is what I do on most days. It makes them look like I've styled them using brow-setting gel and brow filler, when really I've taken five seconds to brush the brow hairs up.

How Long Does It Last?

Once your brows are laminated, you can expect fuller-looking, easy-to-style brows for around 6 to 8 weeks. At that point, your brow hairs don't fall out or start going in wacky directions. Rather, they just start to look like gravity is kicking in again and go back to how they were before lamination.

How Much Does Brow Lamination Cost?

At a brow studio, salon, or spa, you can expect to shell out somewhere between $50 to $90, depending on your location. If you choose to add on a brow tint, it might cost around $25 more. I highly recommend also getting a brow tint, especially if you have thinner brows. It'll enhance the new fullness and fluffiness even more by tinting your invisible baby brow hairs.