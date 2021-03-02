I Actually Enjoy Washing My Face Now, All Because of These Super Soft Makeup Towels

Typically offered as a set of two, each makeup towel is smaller than your average hand towel—appearing more like a washcloth—and features charming embroidery that can be customized to include your name. They're much fluffier than any other towel I've ever used on my face and made with 100% organic cotton, which most dermatologists would commend. (Courser fabric can majorly disrupt and harm your skin barrier.) The Weezie makeup towels are also intentionally made in only a classic navy color for one very smart reason: stains. As someone who often finds a smear of mascara or concealer on the towel even after double-cleansing my face, it's an easy fix to a common issue. Stains aren't as noticeable, and you don't have to worry about frequently putting bleach on something you solely use on your complexion.