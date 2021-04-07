I Tried the Dew Drops Beauty Girls Are Obsessed With, And My Dry Skin Has Never Looked More Glowy

As happy as I was to say goodbye to heavy matte foundation that would dry up my complexion faster than a thirsty desert cactus, the skin trend of the moment—natural, rosy, dewy, lightweight—can seem even harder to achieve. How do those beauty girls get their cheekbones to radiate such a woke-up-like-this glow? Until now, I just thought it was a heavy hand of moisturizer and sneakily applied highlighter. Then, I finally tried the dew drops people have been fawning all over on TikTok in countless videos and beyond. Now, I feel like I'm in on the secret.
I was skeptical before trying Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops. My combination (but mostly dry) skin lacks any sort of natural dewiness, so I expected, at the very least, a welcome boost of hydration. I would've considered it a success if it merely helped my skin appear smoother and more hydrated after a couple hours of wearing my favorite skin tint that somehow still ends up feeling a bit parched and weathered. What I didn't necessarily expect was the dew drops primed my skin to be the most naturally radiant it has ever looked. Two pumps smoothed over the face right before putting on any makeup and it's like you've just finished a glossy, rich nighttime serum routine. With makeup, it lends a dewiness underneath that makes you look luminous from within. In my opinion, it lives up to the hype and then some. Now, I refuse to go a day without it.
So, what exactly is it? Glow Recipe best describes it as a "first of its kind highlighting skincare-makeup hybrid that helps visibly brighten skin and deliver an effortless glow instantly and over time." You can use it layered as a serum before your moisturizer, applied as a primer right before makeup, mixed in with your foundation, or dabbed on the high points of your face after makeup for a dewy finish. Or just wear it alone in lieu of face makeup altogether. The niacinamide-infused highlighting serum also works to reduce hyperpigmentation for a brighter face over time.
As far as application, you can expect a thicker, tackier serum than you might be used to, which I personally liked since it felt like it wouldn't just disappear right away. You can actually feel the dewiness gripping onto your skin, especially on my dry spots, which later helps makeup glide over your primed face like a dream. The scent and color capture Glow Recipe's signature watermelon flair—which is one of the primary ingredients, packed with vitamins A and C and skin-plumping amino acids!—and the packaging is pretty enough to leave on your vanity full-time.
Overall, there's pretty much no one I wouldn't recommend the Dew Drops, since you can incorporate it into your routine as you prefer, are bound to get some sort of positive outcomes (whether hydration or downright glowiness), and is not irritating for sensitive or acne-prone skin. For dry skin types in particular, it's a must-have in my mind.
If you're ready to dab on dewiness, shop this shopper-loved highlighting serum below, plus a couple other glow-boosting products I love to layer with it.
Personally, I prefer to use two to three pumps of this magic serum after my entire skin-care routine right before putting on any makeup, and you bet I use it on days when I'm skipping the makeup, too. Follow with my top three holy-grail makeup products for a natural everyday look below and wait to be blown away by the glow your face radiates after. I'm not kidding.
The price tag might be high here, but I've yet to find a skin tint that I love more than this SPF-infused one. A little goes a long way, so I don't find myself refilling it more than maybe once a year. I use a generous pea-sized amount while the dew drops are still wet on my face. The keys to my routine are creamy formulas, sun protection, and absolutely nothing that stifles dewiness too much.
I can't stress how good this liquid blush really is. It blesses a legitimately insane sun-kissed highlight situation on your face, and that's exactly why my go-to peachy pink shade is always sold out everywhere. Luckily, there are a couple more you can snatch, including a neutral highlighter shade and bronzer shade to fill in any holes in your routine.
No drying lipsticks here. This balm swipes on like butter and comes in a huge array of sheer, subtle shades, including my go-to Coral that offers a just-bitten pop of reddish tint.
