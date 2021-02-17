This $18 Cleansing Balm Melts Away a Full Face of Makeup in 15 Seconds Flat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Most think that the key to hydrated, supple skin can be found in thick moisturizing creams and plumping retinol serums, but those products are really only worth as much as the base that they're applied upon. For that, you actually need a really good cleanser that gets the job done without stripping your skin barrier. Hint: If your skin feels squeaky clean or like it's been wound a little too tight after washing your face, run away.

As someone who's become a disciple in the house of cleanser truths, I've tested plenty of face cleansers that run the gamut in terms of formula (meant to be gentle vs. fortified with active ingredients), as well as price point (drugstore options versus high-priced splurges). I've decided that, for my skin at least, double-cleansing is an absolute must on any day that I've applied any makeup, exercised, or been running errands all day, which opens up my pores to all sorts of clogging. And to me, there is no better affordable cleansing balm on the market than Versed's Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm.

Oil-based cleansing balms are the absolute best at getting rid of makeup and impurities while supporting your skin barrier, and this balm in particular melts away everything on my face in literal seconds. Makeup, sweat, and mask-related bacteria—poof! Like they were never there at all, even on the now-rare occasion when I'm rocking a full-coverage foundation and mascara. Woof. All that is left is a super clean, but not squeaky-clean base that feels hydrated, healthy, and ready to either be followed up with a gentle cleanser like my trusty Cerave for good measure (on the most productive days) or my current favorite L'Oréal retinol serum.

Made with soothing eucalyptus, clove, and jojoba oils, as well as moisture-retaining vitamin E, the Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm softens into a creamy milk that rinses clean to leave no residue or tightness. Paired with the heavenly eucalyptus-infused aroma, the whole experience feels spa-like and calming—and now I look forward to what used to be my least favorite part of my skin-care routine.

If you want to wind down with this makeup-melting cleansing balm, shop it below, along with three other holy-grail Versed products to pack into your routine.