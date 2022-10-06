13 Beauty Products Our Editors Always Buy at Ulta

Shopping for beauty products has never been more overwhelming. With countless celebrity lines, pricey high-end products (and their blogger-proclaimed dupes), "clean" formulas, and more on the shelves, a trip to any beauty store, in-person or virtually, can warrant a headache. To help navigate the endless sea of makeup and skincare, our editors are sharing their favorite products that you can find at beauty haven Ulta. Ulta is one of my personal go-tos for shopping, since it has a wonderful range of prices all under one roof. Instead of making separate trips for luxury brands and drugstore finds, I can get everything I need at Ulta. To save even more money, be sure to join their rewards program and always check their website for coupons, too. Our editor's standby products from Ulta range from budget-friendly makeup to splurge-worthy skincare , and you're going to want to try them all.

OPI Nail Polish in Put It In Neutral Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $10.79; ulta.com I've waxed poetic about it before, but this shade is genuinely the perfect nude. It achieves that healthy, "your nails but better" look that's fresh and timeless.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $10; ulta.com I actually bought this budget-friendly pick on the recommendation of someone who works at Ulta, and it's my favorite primer I've ever used. I don't enjoy the texture of silicone formulas, but "hydrating" ones can make me feel too oily. This one feels moisturizing but still gives me a poreless veil (without silicone).

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $40; ulta.com It's a wonder what a few swipes of this miracle powder will do. Consider your look set for hours, T-zone shine banished, and pores diminished. "My makeup wouldn't make it through a full wedding reception without this setting powder!" says Home and Features Editor Betsy Cribb.

Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $50; ulta.com Skincare-rich drops have changed the sunless tanning game for the better. They're easier to apply and much more customizable as far as the level of color you're looking for. "I love this for fall and winter," Cribb says. "It makes me look like I'm still getting a healthy amount of sun…even when I'm not."

Benefit Cosmetics Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $18; ulta.com If you like beauty products that can work double duty, look no further. "This is the one thing I wear every day," says Digital Fellow Hallie Milstein. "I go for the classic Benetint shade that I'm pretty sure my mom has been wearing since the '90s (I originally stole it from her makeup drawer in high school and have been wearing it ever since!), but it now comes in a bunch of different shades."

IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40 Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $44; ulta.com If you're on the hunt for new face makeup, consider this the Swiss army knife of formulas. "This is everything I want in an everyday foundation—lightweight coverage, a subtle glow, and 40+ SPF," says Assistant GM Anna Price Olson.

IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Radiance Fan Brush #116 Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $18.50; ulta.com When talking about beauty buys, don't overlook application tools, which can drastically change your finished product. "I LOVE all the IT brushes, but this one is a favorite for highlighter as it's super easy to apply," Olson says.

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $24; ulta.com Olson says this is her "tried-and-true, won't ever stop buying brow gel," and she's not the only one. More than 13,000 Ulta reviewers have given this cult-favorite a five-star rating.

ULTA Beauty Collection Mineral Powder Foundation Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $14; ulta.com Diehard powder foundation fans now have a budget-friendly pick to consider. "I prefer a powder foundation for everyday wear, and this one from the Ulta Beauty Collection is my all-time favorite," says Digital Editor Jenna Sims. "I always stock up when they're buy-one-get-one half-off, which makes it even more affordable than it already is!"

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $19.99; ulta.com Retinol is often considered the gold-standard of line-smoothing skincare, but it can be pricey at the derm's office, and it's admittedly harsh on sensitive skin. Cult-favorite drugstore brand CeraVe solved both of those problems with this product. "I was hesitant to add a retinol to my skincare routine since I have really sensitive skin, but this serum is gentle enough for me to apply every night," Sims says.

Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $35; ulta.com Raise your hand if you struggle with your under-eye area after little sleep or an overindulgent night out...All hands should go up! Meet your new secret weapon. "These eye gels feel luxurious and are super effective without having to spend tons of money," says Associate Editor Kaitlyn Yarborough. "Plus, they seriously depuff and brighten, which makes them perfect for prepping the under-eye skin before putting on makeup or for using just whenever you're feeling a little puffy or dull." Pop them in the fridge for a soothing, cooling bonus effect.

NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue Clear Laminating Gel Courtesy Ulta BUY IT: $9; ulta.com Brow gel is a newer staple in beauty regimes everywhere, and this affordable pick is an easy way to add it to yours. "The absolute BEST eyebrow gel, AND it's under $10!" says Content Manager Hannah Zepeda. "If you like the thick, fluffy, 'soap brow' look, try this!"