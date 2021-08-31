Women Ages 25 to 65 Say This Best-Selling Day and Night Cream Is 'Worth Every Penny'

If you're in the market for a new moisturizer, your next use-it-until-it's-empty product may be hiding at Tula Skincare. The brand sets itself apart by using probiotics and superfoods in its formulas with the goal of helping the skin maintain its balance. While its probiotic-packed products don't contain the same live cultures you might find in your morning yogurt, they do utilize extracts to balance, nourish, and soothe skin. And one of it's best-selling products is an everyday moisturizer with fans of all ages who swear by its ability to hydrate skin without leaving behind a greasy residue.