Women Ages 25 to 65 Say This Best-Selling Day and Night Cream Is 'Worth Every Penny'
If you're in the market for a new moisturizer, your next use-it-until-it's-empty product may be hiding at Tula Skincare. The brand sets itself apart by using probiotics and superfoods in its formulas with the goal of helping the skin maintain its balance. While its probiotic-packed products don't contain the same live cultures you might find in your morning yogurt, they do utilize extracts to balance, nourish, and soothe skin. And one of it's best-selling products is an everyday moisturizer with fans of all ages who swear by its ability to hydrate skin without leaving behind a greasy residue.
Tula's hydrating day and night cream is ideal for a variety of skin types, including oily, dry, combination, acne-prone, and mature skin. It calls on probiotic extracts to soothe irritation, prebiotics for balance, and peptides to nourish skin. Plus, it uses apple and watermelon extracts to hydrate while reducing the look of wrinkles.
The cream's label also lists squalane, a buzzy skincare ingredient that's actually a lipid naturally found in skin. The body's production of this lipid decreases over time, so incorporating it into your skincare routine can be a game changer. It hydrates and prevents environmental damage.
All of these powerful ingredients work together to firm, moisturize, and soothe skin. They also even skin tone and help maintain the skin's balance. The best part? You won't find a trace of controversial ingredients like parabens, sulfates, or phthalates in the cruelty-free formula. And you can rest easy knowing it's dermatologist-tested.
While this sounds wonderful in theory, thousands of real people confirm the product's benefits in practice. Nearly 3,000 Tula shoppers ranging in age from 25 and under to 65 and over give the cream a five star review.
"Once you try, you'll never go back. This product is 1000x worth every penny," according to one reviewer with combination skin. "Makes my skin feel very soft, [and] I love that it doesn't cause me to break out. I've tried many high-end creams and this one does the trick!"
Another said, "My skin has never felt so soft and moisturized. I get tons of compliments on how great my face looks."
If you're looking for an everyday moisturizer that won't leave skin feeling greasy, grab a tub of Tula's best-selling day and night cream today. You can try out a 1.5 oz size to start, or buy a 3.4 oz jar once you know it works for your skin.