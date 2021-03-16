Sales for This Lip Gloss Jumped 400 Percent After TikTok Got a Hold of It

After TikTok user Haley Pham posted a video to her more than one million followers claiming that the naturally lip-plumping gloss makes her feel like she has lip injections, it went viral. The clip now has over 700,000 views, 109,000 likes, 1,400 shares, and 695 comments. Because of all the buzz, the brand reports that sales for the product featured in the video spiked 400 percent in the last few weeks.