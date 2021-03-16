Sales for This Lip Gloss Jumped 400 Percent After TikTok Got a Hold of It

Like it or not, TikTok has become a destination for not only funny clips and choreographed dances, but also noteworthy lifestyle trends and inspiration. From quick and easy recipes to beauty secrets, the app is teeming with fresh ideas and products from under-the-radar brands. And that's exactly how many people stumbled upon Tower 28's ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly.
After TikTok user Haley Pham posted a video to her more than one million followers claiming that the naturally lip-plumping gloss makes her feel like she has lip injections, it went viral. The clip now has over 700,000 views, 109,000 likes, 1,400 shares, and 695 comments. Because of all the buzz, the brand reports that sales for the product featured in the video spiked 400 percent in the last few weeks.
However, the relatively new brand was already making a name for itself before this TikTok post surfaced. Since launching in the fall of 2019, Tower 28 now sells more than 12,000 lip jellies every month, in addition to its other sensitive skin-friendly beauty products. And well before the Coconut ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly made the rounds on TikTok, I tried a tube out for myself.
A far cry from the sticky glosses of the early 2000s (cotton candy flavored Lip Smackers, anyone?), Tower 28's jellies are made with five nourishing oils to moisturize and protect lips. The vegan formula swipes on smoothly and feels lightweight and hydrating. While I wouldn't necessarily compare the gloss to lip injections, it certainly enhances my pout and provides just the right amount of shine—no gloopy mess here.
Buy It: $14; tower28beauty.com
It's available in four silky hues: a mauve pink called coconut, a rosy brown called cashew, a peach pink called oat, and a chocolate brown called almond. Each color is playfully named after plant-based milks, further cementing the jellies reputation as traditional lip gloss alternatives.
Along with the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users who are clearly interested in Tower 28's lip products, plenty of fans have left positive reviews of the glosses on the brand's website. Many say the jellies are the best lip glosses they've ever tried, and others admit they're buying them in multiple colors.
"These jellies are the best thing ever," one shopper wrote, adding that they're "super hydrating but never sticky."
Another said, "I've spent nearly double the price on other natural lip glosses, and they just cannot compete with this formula."
Grab a tube (or three) from Tower 28 today for moisturized, glossy lips for every occasion.