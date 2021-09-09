This Plumping "Lip Injection" Gloss Worked Pouty Magic on My Lips, And It's On Sale for $12 Today
After over a year of skimping on frequent makeup application, particularly on frivolous parts of the face like the bottom half, I'll never take lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner for granted ever again. What can I say, nothing instantly makes me feel more confident, put-together, or like I'm going above the normal concealer and mascara status quo quite like a tube of Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk. You really can't go wrong with the iconic shade in the lipstick, gloss, or liner. Trust me, I have all three.
With this newly found lip makeup obsession — I can personally attest to the best lipsticks and lip glosses to wear fearlessly this year — comes a desire to make my painted, shiny lips look extra plump and pouty. That is, without having to employ much effort, see any needles, or spend a pretty penny. For that, there's really only one topical product out there that professionals, shoppers, and my extensive deep dives into review sections will recommend: Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper. Now, the brand has branched out further with a collection of plumping lip glosses that boast the same pout-enhancing benefits, but with a tinge more of subtle, shiny color, as well as an extra incentive.
Today only, you can shop the Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Glosses for 50% off the usual price, as part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty. That means you can be donning a volumized set of lips in no time, and by only spending $12 instead of the $700 it costs to have something injected. Who likes needles anyway? Shop the deal here.
So, does it work? I can wholeheartedly say that, in my experience at least, yes. I can assure anyone out there looking for magic, the plumping power of both the plain Extreme Lip Plumper and the Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss is undeniable after just one use. (My dinner companion even commented on my plumper pout!) I've learned to keep one or the other in my purse to swipe on as I'm running out the door. After a bout of slight tingling that is more odd-feeling than it is painful, your lips visibly look fuller and plumper. For me, I notice that even when using the clear formula, my lips take on a flushed, natural-but-better color. This effect becomes even more flattering and noticeable when I use the tinted gloss. As always, I suggest lining your lips beforehand to feign an even fuller pout. It works wonders.
If you don't believe me, read the thousands of reviews online from shoppers who call on this product to give extra fullness (and confidence). You don't need plumper lips, but if you want them, this is the sale to jump on. Shop the deal below for today, Thursday, September 9, 2021, only.
