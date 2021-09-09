This Plumping "Lip Injection" Gloss Worked Pouty Magic on My Lips, And It's On Sale for $12 Today

So, does it work? I can wholeheartedly say that, in my experience at least, yes. I can assure anyone out there looking for magic, the plumping power of both the plain Extreme Lip Plumper and the Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss is undeniable after just one use. (My dinner companion even commented on my plumper pout!) I've learned to keep one or the other in my purse to swipe on as I'm running out the door. After a bout of slight tingling that is more odd-feeling than it is painful, your lips visibly look fuller and plumper. For me, I notice that even when using the clear formula, my lips take on a flushed, natural-but-better color. This effect becomes even more flattering and noticeable when I use the tinted gloss. As always, I suggest lining your lips beforehand to feign an even fuller pout. It works wonders.