Timeless Fragrances that Will Have Everyone Asking What You're Wearing
Finding a signature scent is like finding the right pair of jeans. It needs to match your personality, compliment your style, and last a long time. Most importantly, you want your perfume to be a timeless fragrance that will stand the test of trends and evolving beauty regimes. Thankfully, finding a perfume that works best for you is easier than finding that pair of jeans that you'll wear until there are one too many holes.
One thing to consider before starting your perfume search is whether you plan to wear the fragrance every day or for special occasions only. That will also help you decide between a stronger bundle of notes or a softer, lighter scent. We've included everything from attention-grabbing, musky perfumes to citrusy blends that transport you to the Italian seaside. Whatever scent you choose, you can't go wrong with timeless notes like gardenia, lily, or, vanilla, just to name a few. We've even included a few fragrances created or worn by Hollywood icons.
A fragrance doesn't have to be bold to be memorable, it can be as subtle as a perfume that has only one note but can still make people turn heads to ask: "Who are you wearing?" A timeless fragrance is guaranteed to take your entire aura from stylish to sophisticated with just one spritz.
When you apply your perfume, be sure to hold the bottle about 6-8 inches away from your pulse points (those areas of your body will emit the most fragrance), and never (seriously – never) rub your wrists together or on your neck after applying perfume. Doing so can crush the delicate fragrance molecules that you so carefully selected. Now scroll on to find your signature, timeless fragrance.
Related Items
Marc Jacobs Daisy
With notes of strawberry, violet leaves, and jasmine, Marc Jacob's Daisy is a sweet floral scent. It's a long-lasting floral that you'll find yourself reaching for repeatedly.
Elizabeth Taylor White Diamonds
Created by the glamour icon herself this perfume matches all the old Hollywood glam that Elizabeth Taylor embodied. Notes of narcisse, gardenia, and lilies will make you feel ready to walk the red carpet.
Givenchy L'Interdit Eau De Toilette
This irresistible floral musk perfume was Audrey Hepburn's go-to scent. Audrey is about as timeless as can be in our books.
Calvin Klein Eternity
"Inspired by the ideal of lasting love and intimacy" this scent by Calvin Klein combines classic and contemporary notes for a truly timeless fragrance.
Ralph Lauren Romance
Commanding notes of musk blend with delicate lily and white florals to create a warm scent best suited for formal moments.
Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum
Although it is a bit of a splurge, this perfume is possibly the most distinct and universally known product from Chanel. Their No. 5 Parfum features a mixture of aldehydes resulting in a complex floral bouquet. A hint of bourbon vanilla adds just the right amount of smooth warm fragrance.
Juliette Has a Gun Not a Perfume
This scent is created using one note and is the ideal choice for people who prefer subtlety over complexity in a fragrance.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Reviewers say this is their favorite perfume they've ever used. A light citrus scent transports you to an Italian seaside and leaves the lightest trail of fragrance wherever you go.
Philosophy Pure Grace
Crisp, pure, and clean are the adjectives that reviewers and Philosophy use to describe this scent. Water lily, leafy greens, and musk balance to form a sweet, yet barely there, everyday scent.
Jo Malone London Earl Grey & Cucumber Cologne
This clean perfume has a burst of bergamot – a distinct part of Earl Grey tea – with the cool essence of cucumber. A sweet base of beeswax, vanilla, and musk make for a refined scent.