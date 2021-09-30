Timeless Fragrances that Will Have Everyone Asking What You're Wearing

One thing to consider before starting your perfume search is whether you plan to wear the fragrance every day or for special occasions only. That will also help you decide between a stronger bundle of notes or a softer, lighter scent. We've included everything from attention-grabbing, musky perfumes to citrusy blends that transport you to the Italian seaside. Whatever scent you choose, you can't go wrong with timeless notes like gardenia, lily, or, vanilla, just to name a few. We've even included a few fragrances created or worn by Hollywood icons.