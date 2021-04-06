It's about that time of year when my meticulously applied makeup starts to look like an abstract painting by the end of the day. God bless the Southern humidity. We've all sat through a spring baseball game or summer picnic thinking, "At what point do I have to leave before my makeup starts to resemble that of a melting clown?"
It's not that I haven't been proactive. I've tried every blotting sheet and so called "miracle-working" primer on the beauty aisle with absolutely no luck–until now.
Tarte's Maracuja Miracle Mist Setting Spray saved me from my melting makeup woes. So what is a setting spray, you ask? It's simply an armor of defense that keeps makeup intact through sweat and oil. Gone are the days of clammy foundation stains and cakey fine lines; I've said a final farewell to smudged mascara and vanishing concealer.
Tarte setting spray deserves a spot in the makeup hall of fame. It's an ultra-fine mist that beautifully sets makeup without leaving behind pesky water droplets that seem to taint even the best setting sprays on the market. And it applies in a continuous spray that leaves my skin looking dewy and refreshed. Although the formula is extremely lightweight, my makeup doesn't budge all day–yes, even after wearing a face mask.
Full disclosure: I have extremely sensitive skin, so it's difficult to find a product that works properly and doesn't leave me with a red, patchy, or blemished face. This miracle mist is alcohol-free and non-fragranced, so it doesn't bother my often-irritated skin. Instead, the weightless formula keeps my makeup in place without altering the look.
After experiencing the even, long-lasting coverage and an enviably bright complexion, I plan on repurchasing this product again and again. My beauty routine is FINALLY ready to conquer the scorching temperatures. Bring it on, Southern heat.
