This Tinted Face Sunscreen Makes Your Skin Glow Like Nobody's Business, No Makeup Required
After decades of being treated as the proverbial ugly duckling of the skin-care world, sunscreen seems to be finally getting its due appreciation and attention. Despite being arguably the most important part of any routine, antiaging and otherwise, it's never quite had the gusto and mystique of other products like those delicate glass bottles of essence and creamy jars of collagen-boosting moisturizer. As we speak, however, sunscreen is the trendiest thing since sheet masks. Here's hoping it'll outlive the lifespan of that fad, hm?
You can currently find an SPF-infused product for everything, from a cheek tint stick that protects those rosy dimples from UV damage to a hair mist that'll keep those strands from drying out and your scalp from a flaky sunburn. And for your base layer, don't feel like you have to grab something boring, either. Pick something that works double-time, like Supergoop!'s Glowscreen SPF 40. This tinted daily sunscreen is raved about by thousands of shoppers for a reason, and that reason is how insanely glowy and radiant it makes your complexion look. Foundation who?
This multitasking sunscreen boasts many good attributes that go way beyond its SPF 40 protection. It hydrates with a subtle, sunlit tint that gives just enough coverage to look like your skin, but better. For most, the addition of concealer to the under-eye area or any problem spots does the job for an easy daytime look. For those who prefer more coverage, you're also in luck. As a side hustle, it acts as a hydrating, makeup-gripping primer.
It has shoppers singing all sorts of sunny praises, with reviews titled like Shakespearean sonnets. "Where have you been all my life?" "Best sunscreen I've ever worn!" And simply, "OBSESSED."
At the end of the day, sunscreen should be the one non-negotiable in your daily rotation. Why not make it fun? Shop the glow-boosting tinted sunscreen below, plus two more Supergoop! must-haves.
Related Items
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40
Expect a sheer liquid texture that gives your skin a healthy dose of pearlescence, along with instant, glowing protection with no visible glitz or glitter.
BUY IT: $36; sephora.com, nordstrom.com
Supergoop! Mattescreen SPF 40
For those who have an oily skin type or don't prefer a dewy finish, shop Glowscreen's 100% mineral counterpart, Mattescreen. It smooths skin's appearance, minimizes the look of pores, and also comes in a tinted formula.
BUY IT: $38; sephora.com, nordstrom.com
Supergoop! Daily Dose Vitamin C + SPF 40 Sunscreen Serum
To mix work with play even more, choose Supergoop!'s skin-care serum that combines the brightening, antiaging effects of vitamin C with the added perk of SPF 40. Follow with moisturizer, and you're good to go.
BUY IT: $46; sephora.com, nordstrom.com