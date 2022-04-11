The Best Nail Polish Colors for Summer 2022

Take a summer vacation from your go-to shade.
By Kaitlyn Yarborough April 11, 2022
Out of all the seasons, summer offers the best opportunity to step outside your go-to beauty routine, whether it's through a pretty rose lipstick to replace your usual nude or a bright nail color to don with your open-toed sandals. There's no better time to tap into your bright side than when beach days and lake trips are on the horizon. From freshened-up takes on classic neutral to colorful pigmented shades just waiting to make a splash, these nail colors are ready to take on summer 2022 on both your fingers and toes.

See the our favorite summer nail colors to serve as your next salon—or at-home manicure—inspiration below.

Credit: Ulta

OPI "Hue Is The Artist?"

One editor cannot stop raving about this new neutral shade that's beating out Funny Bunny in her book.

BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com

Credit: Olive and June

Olive & June "Angelfish"

Be as calm and bright as a cloudless summer day with this opaque, creamy, icy blue.

BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com

Credit: Target

Essie Expressie "Strong at 1%"

This quick-dry shade is the ultimate orange for summer fun to come.

BUY IT: $8.99; target.com

Credit: Olive & June

Olive & June "MM"

This toasted sand color is a summery neutral that updates your usual go-to.

BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com

Credit: Essie

OPI "15 Minutes of Flame"

It's hard to resist this fuchsia pink from OPI's Hollywood collection. It's got just a touch of pearlescent shimmer.

BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com

Credit: Essie

Essie "Spring Awakening"

Inspired by romantic soft hues, Essie's spring 2022 collection featured this dreamy muted pastel coral shade for your nails. 

BUY IT: $9; ulta.com

Credit: Amazon

OPI "My Chihuahua Doesn't Bite Anymore"

This update on a legendary OPI shade is the ideal color if you love making a bright, colorful statement.

BUY IT: $13; amazon.com

Credit: Olive & June

Olive & June "Strawberry Scone"

Olive & June's collection—inspired by afternoon tea—includes a barely-there sheer pink that's bound to become a favorite at-home mani staple. 

BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com

Credit: Sephora

Gucci "Dorothy Turquoise"

This minty haint blue has us feeling ready for a breezy porch hang on the Southern coast.

BUY IT: $30; sephora.com

Credit: Ulta

Sally Hansen "Soak At Sunset"

This metallic coral-orange is almost as awe-inducing as a beach sunset. 

BUY IT: $6.99; walmart.com

Credit: OPI

OPI "Hollywood & Vibe"

If you're a Ballet Slippers or Bubble Bath fan, this bright pastel pink puts a little extra oomph into the classic shade for summertime. 

BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com

Credit: Essie

Essie Gel Couture "Rock the Runway"

Get festive for the Fourth of July barbecue with a classic red.

BUY IT: $11.99; target.com

Credit: Ulta

Zoya "Abby"

A soft lavender should be in everyone's nail kit, and you won't find a more perfectly creamy, opaque version than this one. 

BUY: $12; ulta.com

Credit: Dermstore.com

Smith & Cult "Fosse Fingers"

Whether it's your jewelry or your nail polish color, rose gold feels right for summer.

BUY IT: $18; amazon.com

Credit: OPI

OPI "You Had Me at Halo"

Choose something out-of-the-box with this pearlescent purple-blue nail polish.

BUY IT: $10; walmart.com

Credit: Amazon

Smith & Cult "Cool Your Jets"

This marshmallow white looks just as good with one coat as three coats, depending on if you prefer a more transparent or opaque look.

BUY IT: $18; amazon.com

Credit: Olive & June

Olive & June "GH"

Try out a new goes-with-anything baby pink with this flattering shade.

BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com

Credit: Target

Essie Expressie "Air Dry"

This denim blue is a unique choice for summer. 

BUY IT: $8.99; target.com

