The Best Nail Polish Colors for Summer 2022
Out of all the seasons, summer offers the best opportunity to step outside your go-to beauty routine, whether it's through a pretty rose lipstick to replace your usual nude or a bright nail color to don with your open-toed sandals. There's no better time to tap into your bright side than when beach days and lake trips are on the horizon. From freshened-up takes on classic neutral to colorful pigmented shades just waiting to make a splash, these nail colors are ready to take on summer 2022 on both your fingers and toes.
See the our favorite summer nail colors to serve as your next salon—or at-home manicure—inspiration below.
Related Items
OPI "Hue Is The Artist?"
One editor cannot stop raving about this new neutral shade that's beating out Funny Bunny in her book.
BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com
Olive & June "Angelfish"
Be as calm and bright as a cloudless summer day with this opaque, creamy, icy blue.
BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com
Essie Expressie "Strong at 1%"
This quick-dry shade is the ultimate orange for summer fun to come.
BUY IT: $8.99; target.com
Olive & June "MM"
This toasted sand color is a summery neutral that updates your usual go-to.
BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com
OPI "15 Minutes of Flame"
It's hard to resist this fuchsia pink from OPI's Hollywood collection. It's got just a touch of pearlescent shimmer.
BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com
Essie "Spring Awakening"
Inspired by romantic soft hues, Essie's spring 2022 collection featured this dreamy muted pastel coral shade for your nails.
BUY IT: $9; ulta.com
OPI "My Chihuahua Doesn't Bite Anymore"
This update on a legendary OPI shade is the ideal color if you love making a bright, colorful statement.
BUY IT: $13; amazon.com
Olive & June "Strawberry Scone"
Olive & June's collection—inspired by afternoon tea—includes a barely-there sheer pink that's bound to become a favorite at-home mani staple.
BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com
Gucci "Dorothy Turquoise"
This minty haint blue has us feeling ready for a breezy porch hang on the Southern coast.
BUY IT: $30; sephora.com
Sally Hansen "Soak At Sunset"
This metallic coral-orange is almost as awe-inducing as a beach sunset.
BUY IT: $6.99; walmart.com
OPI "Hollywood & Vibe"
If you're a Ballet Slippers or Bubble Bath fan, this bright pastel pink puts a little extra oomph into the classic shade for summertime.
BUY IT: $10.50; amazon.com
Essie Gel Couture "Rock the Runway"
Get festive for the Fourth of July barbecue with a classic red.
BUY IT: $11.99; target.com
Zoya "Abby"
A soft lavender should be in everyone's nail kit, and you won't find a more perfectly creamy, opaque version than this one.
BUY: $12; ulta.com
Smith & Cult "Fosse Fingers"
Whether it's your jewelry or your nail polish color, rose gold feels right for summer.
BUY IT: $18; amazon.com
OPI "You Had Me at Halo"
Choose something out-of-the-box with this pearlescent purple-blue nail polish.
BUY IT: $10; walmart.com
Smith & Cult "Cool Your Jets"
This marshmallow white looks just as good with one coat as three coats, depending on if you prefer a more transparent or opaque look.
BUY IT: $18; amazon.com
Olive & June "GH"
Try out a new goes-with-anything baby pink with this flattering shade.
BUY IT: $9; oliveandjune.com
Essie Expressie "Air Dry"
This denim blue is a unique choice for summer.
BUY IT: $8.99; target.com