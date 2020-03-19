This Antiaging Makeup Primer for Mature Skin Is So Good You'll Start Skipping the Foundation
Makeup primer is one of those things we don't typically get that excited about. Sure, it smooths and blurs your pores like you've turned back the clock a few years and makes your complexion look flawless even without makeup; but we're not generally granting legendary status to it. That is, until now.
When StriVectin first launched its Anti-Wrinkle Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer, it sold out on both Nordstrom and Ulta in a week. Why? Because it's no ordinary makeup primer. It is THE makeup primer if you want antiaging, pore-vanishing, fine line-filling magic. Which is all of us. Duh. Since then, it has maintained cult-status among those who know how it makes mature skin feel anything but mature.
Most makeup primers boast things like reducing the appearance of pores or keeping an oily T-zone at bay—in other words, working against your natural skin type—but most aren't actually working for your skin. That's what StriVectin's skincare-infused primer is designed to do. It takes your deep-set wrinkles, crow's feet, and other aging concerns; and the sucker fills them all right up without clogging your pores or drying out your skin.
The result is a dreamily blurred, younger-looking base that feels super breathable, which is why one of our favorite ways to wear it is without any makeup at all (or with a hydrating tinted moisturizer like Chantecaille's Just Skin Tint). It's basically like an instant filter effect for your face, especially on mature skin. Now's the time to start weening off your makeup routine ahead of a hot, sweaty season and to feel comfortable in your own skin—with a little help, of course. No heavy makeup needed.
And since you won't be having to slather your face in full-coverage foundation or tons of blurring powder, the above-drugstore price point is more than worth it. Shop it here at Nordstrom and here at Ulta—while it's in stock!
Antiaging ain't nothing to play around with, unless you're a Southern woman with a few tricks up your sleeve. Which you are.