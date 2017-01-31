We Just Ordered This $5 Beauty Tool (and Why You Should Too)
We just found the most adorable tool that's actually going to save you money.
If you cry a little every time you throw away a foundation bottle with makeup still inside (we know, it's taunting you)—prepare to have your day made. The Spatty is the work of a South Carolina mom-turned-entrepreneur who was determined to get every last bit of her beauty products out of their pretty little containers.
This smart, reusable gadget is BPA free and comes in two sizes: 6 inches—perfect for foundation and lip gloss—and 12 inches—a longer design for taller bottles like lotion. It fits in most bottle openings and will help you scrape those makeup containers clean (take that, overpriced beauty products!). The company claims the $4.99 tool will help you save up to 25 percent of your products.
Now, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the latest Spatty to hit the market, the Spatty Daddy—a blue-tipped (to differentiate from your pink makeup Spatty, of course) version with a long handle and wider tip designed for your favorite dressings and condiments. No more wondering the perfect angle to slap a bottle in order to get things moving. Yep, we're looking at you, ketchup.