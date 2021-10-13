This Microfiber Spa Headband Has Quickly Become My Most-Used Hair Accessory

The Kitsch Microfiber Spa Headband more than fits the bill. It's a wraparound design that also has a cutout where a low ponytail can be slipped through at the nape of the neck while wearing it, and it comes in different colors and patterns, like leopard and polka-dot, to fit your preference. (I went with the classic white.) It's made with organic cotton and bamboo, which means it's soft enough to not cause too much friction and create frizz, but is also absorbent enough to be a good barrier between my face wash, the water from the faucet, and my hair. All you have to do is secure it using the easy velcro strips at each end.