This Microfiber Spa Headband Has Quickly Become My Most-Used Hair Accessory
Washing my face shouldn't be considered a chore, but come morning or nightfall, there is nothing that I dread more. The splashes that get all over my shirt, the mascara streaks left under my eyes despite ample scrubbing, the makeup stains that have dribbled from my hands to my elbows to the counter—unfortunate side effects for the sake of a skin-care routine. More than anything, I loathe how the roots of my hair, despite being appropriately swept up into a ponytail, get wet. It makes my hair go flatter than a cake baked on a humid day.
The answer to my wet-mopped hair? A spa headband. While this fluffy wraparound hair accessory has always been employed at spas during facials and other services, it's now hit the mainstream in a cute way. You can find spa headbands in all designs and styles, but it was imperative to me to choose one that features an absorbent fabric, since the main issue I wanted to avoid was getting my hair roots wet while washing my face.
The Kitsch Microfiber Spa Headband more than fits the bill. It's a wraparound design that also has a cutout where a low ponytail can be slipped through at the nape of the neck while wearing it, and it comes in different colors and patterns, like leopard and polka-dot, to fit your preference. (I went with the classic white.) It's made with organic cotton and bamboo, which means it's soft enough to not cause too much friction and create frizz, but is also absorbent enough to be a good barrier between my face wash, the water from the faucet, and my hair. All you have to do is secure it using the easy velcro strips at each end.
Since I've started using a spa headband, I've been able to avoid dampening my hair while cleansing, which then helps when styling it later. Similarly, whenever I need to hop in the shower without washing my hair, it keeps the roots nice and dry. No more flatness or oiliness as a result! For anyone who likes to wash and go without any hassle, it makes the perfect purchase or holiday gift. Pro tip: It's also great to throw on while applying face makeup, in order to avoid getting face makeup or setting spray on your hair. For those with bangs, it really should be a must-have hair accessory.
Shop the Kitsch headband, plus two other shopper-loved options, below.
