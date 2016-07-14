Southern Hair the Year You Were Born

Curly, straight, up, down, or dyed, Southern hairstyles have always been on point. Through the years, there have been hairstyles that are truly signature to the South and have really captured our stylish hearts. There have been the updos that are breathtaking, chic, and memorable. And there have been the well-coiffed styles that we request when we make our appointments at the beauty salon each week. So many women have set the standard high, and we are inspired by their everyday and glamorous looks. Here are some of the most iconic hairstyles over the years.