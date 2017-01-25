Why Southern Women Won't Leave the House Without Lipstick

We'll never forget watching our mamas throw dinner parties being sure to make three times as much food than was really needed as to avoid running out, because what could be worse crime for a hostess to commit? We watched as she designed a table scape on a dime, whipped up the menu, and welcomed each of her guests at the door all while looking perfectly put-together in high heels, flawless makeup, and a waist-cinching dress. But a special occasion setting was far from the only time we saw her perfectly primped. When we'd accompany her on trips to the grocery store, the dry cleaners, or the pharmacy, we'd watch her first powder her nose, secure her highlighted locks into place and—of course—swipe her mouth with her favorite shade of pink lipstick before ever stepping foot outside her own front door. Like having an always-tidy home, and inviting anyone who knocked on the door in for a glass of sweet tea, looking put together was just a way of life to the women that raised us. And that taught us well.