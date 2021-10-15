Soap Is My Secret to Brows That Stay Lifted and Shaped All Day Long

Before trying out soap on your brows for the first time, heed my best tips. First, don't overdo it on the soap. You can always add more to the spoolie, but you can't take it back. If you use too much soap, your brows can come out with a subtle ghost tint. It helps if you don't get the spoolie too wet. Second, always brush the brow hairs up and away from your eyes for a lifted look. Third, I usually will backstroke the soaped spoolie back and forth over the brow hairs before styling to ensure they're thoroughly coated in product. That makes for maximum hold. Lastly, for special occasions, I'll dampen the spoolie using my holy-grail Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray instead of water. Those brows won't be going anywhere. (If you're a visual learner, see soap brows in action here.)