In The Cold Winter Months, Smith's Rosebud Lip Salve is My Saving Grace

Growing up in the North, I may not have learned how to make the perfect pot of grits, but I did learn a thing or two about how to handle the cold. In my first few years living in Virginia, I was continuously shocked at how—following two inches of snowfall—the roads and sidewalks would descend into utter chaos. I was the only resident of my house who owned an ice scraper; my Floridian friend once used a lacrosse stick to dig her car out of the snow. This is all to say that weathering foot-high flurries was a regular fixture of my childhood winters. With five inches of snow on the ground, I’d bundle up in mittens and a puffer coat and trudge down the sidewalk to school.

As a new resident of Alabama, I may no longer combat the same biting winter chill, but when the cold front sails in, I’m the first one to be prepared. Frigid winter weather is notoriously tough on skin; once November rolls around, I stock my vanity with hydrating moisturizers and balms to protect against dry, flaky skin. There are certain tips and tricks I follow to cover all my winter beauty bases, like swapping my foaming cleanser for a more gentle, milky formula. But in the cold winter months, there’s no more faithful companion than my little navy tin of Smith’s Rosebud Lip Salve.

Some swear by Carmex or Aquaphor to bring a double-dose of hydration to dry, cracked skin and lips, but Smith’s is the balm I keep going back to. Not only does the cult-favorite product work overtime to sooth chapped lips, but Smith’s Rosebud Lip Salve has a subtle rose taste that’s at once refreshing, floral, and moisturizing. Unlike lots of other Chapsticks which require constant reapplication, Smith’s is long-lasting—I apply it twice per day, once in the morning and once at night, to keep my lips hydrated.

The silky-smooth, waxy balm leaves my lips with a nice, subtle shine and provides a barrier from cold winter winds. But this multipurpose balm isn’t just for lips: It’s also great for healing cuts and soothing dry, cracked skin on elbows or knees. Ulta writes that this salve can also be used to “highlight cheekbones” and “tame frizzies and unruly eyebrows;” according to Sephora, it’s also “an excellent remedy for the treatment of diaper rash.” Is there anything that this salve can’t do?

