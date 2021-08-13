Follow This Simple Makeup Routine for Time-Strapped Mornings
In the morning you might feel crunched for time and can't quite see a way to pull yourself together in record time, let alone get a full face of makeup on before you run out the door. Lucky for you, we rounded up some double-duty shortcuts you can take to help you put a fresh face forward with minimal time and effort. With these five products you can have a simple makeup routine with maximum results.
Liquid makeup that's infused with active levels of ingredients to perfect and protect skin means you just cleanse and apply—no other serum or sunscreen needed.
Take this compact on the go for use as a blush, lip color, radiance booster, and highlighter whenever complexion dullness hits.
Sun protection that is camouflaged in three sheer shades plus an easy-to-wear red? It's an ace.
Use your ring finger to swipe this crease-proof color across the eyelids and brow bone. It's bolstered with vitamin E to guard this area against environmental damage.
The secret to looking put together in a flash? A good mascara. This pick features a gel formula and a curved brush that fans out lashes.