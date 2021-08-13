Follow This Simple Makeup Routine for Time-Strapped Mornings

Simplify your morning routine with a lineup that works twice as hard
By Patricia Shannon
August 13, 2021
In the morning you might feel crunched for time and can't quite see a way to pull yourself together in record time, let alone get a full face of makeup on before you run out the door. Lucky for you, we rounded up some double-duty shortcuts you can take to help you put a fresh face forward with minimal time and effort. With these five products you can have a simple makeup routine with maximum results.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

BUY IT: $48; iliabeauty.com

Liquid makeup that's infused with active levels of ingredients to perfect and protect skin means you just cleanse and apply—no other serum or sunscreen needed.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek Glow Quad Mini

BUY IT: $25; nordstrom.com

Take this compact on the go for use as a blush, lip color, radiance booster, and highlighter whenever complexion dullness hits.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15

BUY IT: $19; credobeauty.com

Sun protection that is camouflaged in three sheer shades plus an easy-to-wear red? It's an ace.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Jones Road Just a Sec Bright Eyes

BUY IT: $26; jonesroadbeauty.com

Use your ring finger to swipe this crease-proof color across the eyelids and brow bone. It's bolstered with vitamin E to guard this area against environmental damage.

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel

Lancôme Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara

BUY IT: $26; sephora.com

The secret to looking put together in a flash? A good mascara. This pick features a gel formula and a curved brush that fans out lashes. 

