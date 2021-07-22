If You're Unsure How To Start an Antiaging Skin-Care Routine, These Two Products Are Your Cheat Sheet

Firstly, don't get scared. There are retinol products and retinol alternatives even for the more sensitive of skin types. Same goes for vitamin C. Secondly, choosing a retinol and vitamin C serum that fits your skin is important. For that, research is key. However, you can start by looking through my recommendations for The 10 Best Drugstore Retinol Creams On the Market, as well as The Top-Rated Vitamin C Serums on Amazon. In general, you want to work your way up to using a high-potency product by starting with using it only twice weekly for a week and bumping up one additional day until you're using each daily. Vitamin C should be applied in the morning, followed by sunscreen. Retinol is best used at night. As time goes on and you nail down the basics, you can even add in more products and ingredients as you see fit.